Baros Maldives wins intl, regional recognitions at World Travel Awards

Even though 2020 has been a difficult and challenging year for the tourism industry Baros, with its experience of more than 40 years as a Maldivian luxury island resort, has been recognised with three prestigious awards for upholding the service and quality promise to guests.

In November, Baros was awarded a World Travel Award for World’s Leading Luxury Island Villas.

Baros has also been named Maldives Leading Boutique Resort and, for the eight time, the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort.

“Consistency and the love and passion for what we do every day is the key for this success. We are delighted to be placed on the world’s stage with this award even though we are an independently owned and operated resort,” Resort Manager Ibrahim Shijah said.

“I am proud to lead a great team enabling us to maintain the success of Baros over the years.”

Also in 2020, Baros achieved top ranking in the annual Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, beating some of the world’s most famous luxury hotels to the Number One position.

In addition, Baros was voted among the Best Indian Ocean Resorts in the Condé Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards 2020.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

Baros consistently wins prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence, and is a member of The Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.