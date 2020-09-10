News Travel

Germany extends COVID-19 travel warning for outside Europe until Sept. 30, to issue country-specific warnings from Oct.

0 views September 10, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will likely continue to issue pandemic-related travel warnings due to worldwide coronavirus infection levels, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She also said Germany would switch to travel warnings for individual countries after Oct. 1 after the government is extending its blanket travel warning for all countries outside Europe until Sept. 30.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

IMF says coronavirus crisis ‘far from over’, more support needed
U.S. airlines warn on travel recovery while awaiting fresh aid
United Airlines, pilots deal would distribute flying to avoid furloughs
For 2021, most Brits want to laze away in Maldives
Soneva launches Virtual Wine Tasting programme with world-leading winemakers
Experience The Nautilus Maldives with special offers, packages for every occasion

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House