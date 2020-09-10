Germany extends COVID-19 travel warning for outside Europe until Sept. 30, to issue country-specific warnings from Oct.
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will likely continue to issue pandemic-related travel warnings due to worldwide coronavirus infection levels, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
She also said Germany would switch to travel warnings for individual countries after Oct. 1 after the government is extending its blanket travel warning for all countries outside Europe until Sept. 30.
Reporting and photo: Reuters