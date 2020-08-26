Rent a private island for your perfect wedding at Crossroads Maldives

Are you still dreaming of the perfect wedding in paradise?

At Crossroads Maldives, the team understands that 2020 has been an especially difficult year for brides and grooms who were forced to put their plans – and their lives – on hold.

But with the Maldives having reopened to visitors, couples can now start looking forward to the ultimate private island wedding, in the company of all their friends and family.

SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the stunning sister properties at Crossroads Maldives, are both now offering a unique opportunity to buy out either private island resort in its entirety, at any time between now and the end of May 2021.

Under this privileged promotion, planners can hire their preferred five-star resort with ample accommodation, all-inclusive dining and transfers, creative bonding activities, wonderful wedding packages and much more!

Couples can either buy out SAii Lagoon Maldives or Hard Rock Hotel Maldives at Crossroads Maldives.

At SAii Lagoon Maldives, couples can kick off their shoes and exchange their eternal vows barefoot on the sand.

This exquisite package promises up to 50 rooms or villas for guests, private speedboat transfers to and from the main Velana International Airport, welcome drinks, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner in the resort’s restaurants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at any time of day, complimentary Wi-Fi, unlimited use of kayaks, snorkelling gear and pedal boats, group bonding exercises such as island adventures and beach volleyball, and a selection of activities, including sunrise yoga sessions, Zumba classes, cocktail making and eco excursions.

Weddings also take centre stage at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, where couples can write their own timeless love song.

Groups will be exclusively hosted on the hotel’s private island, with up to 50 studios, beach or water villas to accommodate all their friends and family and a Rock Star Suite for the host, plus private transfers and welcome drinks, three daily meals with non-alcoholic drinks, complimentary Wi-Fi, group games and non-motorised water sports.

To ensure a truly unforgettable experience, the hotel will craft a series of special sessions including Rock Om, Hard Rock’s signature yoga programme, The Sound of Your Stay music amenities, Thai cooking or barbecue lessons, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu or fitness classes, or even amazing aerial acrobatics!

Both SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offer an idyllic all-inclusive wedding package.

Then, when the time comes to say “I do”, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will deliver a wonderfully romantic wedding package.

A 60-minute spa treatment will help the happy couple unwind before the ceremony, and the bride will be treated to professional hair and make-up, then escorted to venue in a decorated buggy. She will look radiant as she walks down the aisle, carrying a floral bouquet and serenaded by a traditional Bodu Beru drum performance.

The package also includes a bottle of Champagne, hot and cold canapés, a three-tiered cake, a two-hour photography session with a 30-page album, a framed certificate, a four-course candlelit dinner and a bottle of wine.

The bride and groom will then be treated to a special turndown service with a floral bath, Champagne breakfast the next morning, and a final soothing spa treatment.

The Event Hall at Crossroads Maldives is an enchanting venue for weddings. Shared by SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and connected to both resorts by elegant open walkways, this bright marquee is nestled directly on the beach, creating an idyllic alfresco ambience with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.

The private island packages at Crossroads Maldives are available from now until May 31, 2021, and must be confirmed at least 30 days prior to arrival. This gives brides and grooms plenty of time to plan their special day and invite all their lucky guests.

All reservations are subject to room availability and other terms and conditions. The package price at both properties is $35,000 net per night.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Couples and their families can create magical wedding memories at both dream resorts.

Alternatively, guests who simply want to enjoy an idyllic island escape can book a special package at SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, which offers a three-night stay at either resort for price of just two nights!

These enticing offers also include daily breakfast with sparkling wine, 15 per cent discounts on F&B and spa treatments, free stays for one child under 18, complimentary room upgrades, late check-out, watersports equipment, activities and Wi-Fi, plus $100 resort credit for guests staying five or more nights.

Valid for stays until October 31, 2021, vouchers can be purchased now from $550 net for three nights. For more information and reservations, please visit www.saiiresorts.com or www.hardrockhotels.com.

The Maldives reopened to international visitors on July 15, with travellers being offered free 30-day tourist visas upon arrival in the country.

Many airlines have now resumed or will restart flights to Male, offering connections to and from destinations such as Doha, Dubai, Colombo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, Istanbul and Zurich.

To talk to SAii Lagoon’s professional wedding organisers, please call +9606651300 or email rsvn.lagoon@saiiresorts.com. To book your dream wedding at Hard Rock Hotel, please call +9606651400 or email rsvn@hrhmaldives.com.