Crown & Champa Resorts bag Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice accolades

All resorts in the Crown & Champa Resorts’ collection have been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The accolades reflect the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community.

Hurawalhi Maldives, home of the iconic 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, and Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, the Maldives’ leading adults–only resort, were awarded Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winners and listed among the ‘Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Asia’.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best is the highest honour. The award identifies and ranks the very best hotels, destinations, attractions, restaurants, in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travellers. Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award winners are among the top on per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, and Innahura Maldives Resort are Travellers’ Choice Winners, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, operates nine resorts and a city hotel — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering experiences at great quality and value in different segments.