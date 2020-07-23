Angiri Resorts Maldives to reopen hotels in Oct, Nov

Angiri Resorts Maldives is preparing to reopen its properties.

Safari Island Maldives, Dreamland The Unique Sea & Lake Resort Spa, and Angaga Island Resort & Spa will reopen on October 1, while Thulhagiri Island Resort will begin welcoming guests from November.

Angaga Island Resort. PHOTO/ ANGIRI RESORTS

The resorts suspended their operations in April in the wake of border closures enforced by the Maldives and countries around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the reopening, the team at Angiri Resorts has been busy at work, formulating and implementing enhanced health and safety standards. These protocols follow guidance issued by local and international health bodies.

Dreamland The Unique Sea & Lake Resort Spa. PHOTO/ ANGIRI RESORTS

Angiri Resorts refers to the beautiful resort islands of Angaga, Dreamland, Thulhagiri and Safari Island.

Owned and operated by a highly experienced management team, this quad boast of premium resorts in the most sought after locations in the Maldives: Angaga in South Ari Atoll, Dreamland in Baa Atoll, Thulhagiri in North Male Atoll, and Safari Island in North Ari Atoll.

Safari Island Resort. PHOTO/ ANGIRI RESORTS

Each unique island is designed around the ‘one-island, one-resort’ concept and offers guests a taste of tropical paradise. Natural beauty paired with excellent customer service, and premium accommodation options and amenities prove to be the perfect recipe — whether guests are visiting on business or for pleasure.

Photo: Thulhagiri Island Resort. PHOTO/ ANGIRI RESORTS