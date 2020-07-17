TUI to offer free coronavirus insurance to lure travellers: report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Travel company TUI (TUIT.L) (TUIGn.DE) will offer travellers free coronavirus insurance starting this weekend, a German media group reported on Friday.

The head of TUI in Germany, Marek Andryszak, told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe that TUI was collaborating with Axa (AXAF.PA).

The insurance will assume costs if travellers are forced to remain in the vacation spot beyond the holiday because they contracted COVID-19 or are in quarantine, he said.

Reporting and photo: Reuters