International News Travel

TUI to offer free coronavirus insurance to lure travellers: report

89 views July 17, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Travel company TUI (TUIT.L) (TUIGn.DE) will offer travellers free coronavirus insurance starting this weekend, a German media group reported on Friday.

The head of TUI in Germany, Marek Andryszak, told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe that TUI was collaborating with Axa (AXAF.PA).

The insurance will assume costs if travellers are forced to remain in the vacation spot beyond the holiday because they contracted COVID-19 or are in quarantine, he said.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Amilla Maldives partners with Manta Air for stylish guest transfers
Marriott Business Council Maldives makes food donation to local police
From sound healing to blue hole diving: Vakkaru Maldives’ new Vakkare concept promises utmost guest care
Maldives ‘rediscovered’ at PATA Dream to Travel festival
Maldives offers rent relief for airport spaces to boost virus-hit tourism, aviation
IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods,’ dangers lurk

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House