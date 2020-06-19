Alesha Dixon to go live with LUX* South Ari Atoll for World Music Day

UK-based celebrity, artist and TV personality Alesha Dixon is teaming up with LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas in Maldives for an Instagram live broadcast.

The live broadcast via the resort’s Instagram account on June 22 will see Alesha Dixon give her top tips to aspiring artists and teach them how to get their music discovered in the music industry, along with some personal anecdotes from her career.

The broadcast will be the last episode of the resort’s eight-week-long Instagram Live Festival with renowned experts from around the world, as well celebrate World Music Day, which falls on June 21.

A poster promoting Dixon’s Instagram live event with LUX* South Ari Atoll. PHOTO/ LUX* RESORTS

Alesha Dixon is an English singer, songwriter, dancer, author and television personality. She rose to fame in 2001 as a member of the R&B trio Mis-Teeq, followed by a successful solo career with platinum awarded albums in the UK as well as the single Breathe Slow, which marked her highest charting single earning her a Brit Award nomination.

After numerous TV appearances as a judge in the dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing, Dixon became a judge on the popular show Britain’s Got Talent.

Dixon on Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2020, Dixon also joined the judging panel of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.