Reethi Beach Resort ceases operations under Mahogany, owners take over

Reethi Beach Resort has ceased to operate under its long-time management, as the owners take over the operations of the resort.

Mahogany Pvt Ltd had been operating the resort, which opened on the island of Fonimagoodhoo in Baa atoll in 1998, for the past 20 years. However, the company’s management agreement expired at the end of April.

RBRM Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based investment firm SC Capital Partners Group, has now taken over the operations of the resort.

RBRM purchased the leasehold rights of Fonimagoodhoo island at a foreclosure auction in 2015 after the local leasehold company failed to repay a bank loan.

Despite the ownership change, the existing management agreement with Mahogany remained in place until its expiry in April 2020.

Located in the Maldives’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, Reethi Beach is accessible by a scenic 35-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The elegant and spacious detached and semi-detached villas are built from natural materials in typical Maldivian-style, providing first class comfort in a unique setting. Rooms are air-conditioned and set amidst tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon.

There are five restaurants and five bars; poolside and beachfront.

Facilities include a PADI five-star dive centre, a spa and wellness retreat, a water sports centre, and a sports complex. A wide variety of group and private excursions are also available, enabling guests to explore the untouched beauty of Baa atoll and the rich culture of its inhabitants.

Meanwhile, Mahogany has secured leasehold rights to a virgin island and developed it as Reethi Faru Resort.

Reethi Faru Resort opened in December 2017.

