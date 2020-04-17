Soneva promotes executives to key sales, marketing roles

Soneva has announced the promotion of executives to key sales and marketing roles within the world-leading luxury resort operator.

Nisachon ‘Nisa’ Amphalop has been promoted to Global Director of Sales from her previous role as Regional Director of Sales at Soneva.

“I’m sure many of you will be familiar with Nisa, who has been with us already for a couple of years. Nisa is highly commercial, dedicated, hard-working and very independent,” Sonu Shivdasani, founder and CEO of Soneva, said.

Before joining the Soneva family, Nisa worked at Rosewood Phuket and Luangprabrang and at the W Retreat Koh Samui.

Nisa will be reporting to Carissa Nimah, who has taken over the responsibility of managing the marketing, sales and reservations functions at Soneva in her new role as Chief Commercial Officer (Guardian of the Brand).

“The reputation of our brand has increased substantially during Carissa’s ‘Guardianship’ over the past five years and I am confident that, together with the support of her team, we will go from strength to strength even during this challenging situation currently gripping the world,” Shivdasani said.

Before joining Soneva, Carissa worked in marketing for various luxury brands around the world, and started her career as a journalist in Australia. She has lived and worked in the UAE, South Africa and Ireland, before moving to Bangkok to be based out of Soneva’s Hub Office.

“While we are all reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on our businesses, I strongly believe that opportunities lie at the root of every disaster, and that this is a chance to improve the way we do business with each and every one of our travel partners,” Shivdasani said.

“Together with Nisa and Carissa, we are committed to making things easier for you to work with us and sell Soneva; whether that’s improving our contracts, streamlining our offers or working with your marketing teams to better communicate our USPs.”

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

In 1995, the award-winning luxury resort Soneva Fushi set the standard for all desert island barefoot luxury hideaways in the Maldives. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi pairs Robinson Crusoe fantasy with intelligent luxury.

Sixty-two private villas with their own stretch of beach are hidden amongst dense foliage within touching distance of a pristine coral reef. Eight new one- and two-bedroom Water Retreats, perched above the turquoise depths of the Indian Ocean, are scheduled to open to guests by May. Intuitive service is provided by Mr./Ms. Friday butlers.

Highlights include the open-air Cinema Paradiso, counting Saturn’s rings in the high-tech Observatory, the home-made chocolate and ice cream rooms, five hundred wines to choose from, six different restaurants and countless destination dining options.

In November 2015, Soneva launched a floating villa concept, Soneva in Aqua, a treasure trove children’s Den and a multi-purpose facility encompasses a glass gallery, boutique and studio where guests can learn the art of glass blowing.

Opened in December 2016, Soneva Jani is Soneva’s newest property and the world-leading luxury hotel group’s second resort in the Maldives.

Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru within a 5.6 kilometre lagoon in the Noonu atoll, and has uninterrupted ocean views in all directions. The lagoon is 35 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport and one hour by speedboat from Soneva Fushi.

Meaning ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani currently comprises 24 overwater villas and one island villa, with additional villas to be built in phase two. Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands will remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives. The overwater villas are spaced across the expansive lagoon, offering privacy and extensive views over the Maldives’ turquoise waters. The island villas will be tucked into the lush greenery, providing the ultimate privacy, and all within steps of the beach.

Soneva Jani’s main guest facilities are located at The Gathering, the heart of the overwater villas. This dramatic three story structure is home to the main dining outlets, in addition to the Soneva Spa, library, retail area and wine cellar. It is located next to the Maldives’ first overwater Observatory.

Facilities on the island include the overwater Cinema Paradiso, the Eco Centro Waste-to-Wealth centre, organic gardens, tennis courts, water sports champa and Zuhair’s Beach on a desert island in the lagoon.

Photo: Carissa Nimah (R) and Nisachon ‘Nisa’ Amphalop.