Maldives kicks off 2020 destination promotion campaign with SATTE India

Maldives has kicked off its tourism promotion activities for the year with a destination showcase at the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in India.

SATTE, one of the leading B2B travel exchange shows held in India, attracts a large number of visitors from India. Last year, the fair had over 1,000 participants representing more than 50 different countries, as well as 28 Indian states and 50 Indian cities.

A total of 28 representatives from 15 companies along with officials from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) are showcasing the Maldives at this year’s edition of SATTE, being held from Wednesday to Friday in Indian capital New Delhi.

They will be meeting with top travel trade professionals from India to further develop and strengthen the presence of the Maldives in the Indian market.

The Maldives stand is situated at a 60sqm space, designed to represent the unique undersea restaurants in the Maldives. TV screens have been installed at the stand to feature video spots that showcase the different aspects of the Maldives’ hospitality industry.

Activities available at the stand include a photo booth, which allows visitors to take pictures alongside stunning images of the Maldives and post to social media. Through this social media campaign, goodie bags will be given out. A raffle will also be carried out, with the lucky winner offered a two-night complimentary stay in the Maldives.

Visitors will also be able to taste authentic Maldivian snacks such as ‘Theluli bambukeyo’ and ‘Bondi’.

India is the second biggest source marker for Maldives tourism. Last year, tourist arrivals from the Maldives’ closest neighbour observed year-over-year growth of 99.3 per cent.