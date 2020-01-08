Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives pledges plastic straw ban

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has pledged to ban single-use plastic straws.

Plastic straws have quickly become a symbol of the world’s unnecessary reliance on plastic. Even more so, they have become a symbol of plastic’s horrific effects on the environment.

One way to reduce the impact of plastic straws on the environment is to simply stop using plastic straws. The team at Grand Park kodhipparu Maldives now encourages guest to either have their drinks directly from the glass or use a reusable alternative to plastic.

Reusable stainless steel straws are such an alternative. They are much better than plastic, for more than just the reason of benefiting the environment; they are eco-friendly and contributes to less waste in landfill.

“We are consistently seeking for new innovative ways to incorporate world eco trends into our daily island operations, whilst ensuring the guest journey and teams efficiency are at the forefront. The recent removal of all single use straws on our island is one of many initiatives that we have launched and plan to launch soon,” Dean Jarvis, Director Food & Beverage at Grand Park kodhipparu Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.