Featured
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes GCC families with Stay 3, Pay 2 offer
Situated in the North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a setting that combines family entertainment, adventure, and relaxation. The resort has been designed to provide memorable experiences for guests of all ages, with activities to enjoy, opportunities to relax, and plenty of ways for families to spend time together. A Stay 3, Pay 2 offer is currently available, providing every third night complimentary for guests planning their summer holidays.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is particularly popular among Emirati and GCC families, as every aspect of the resort has been developed with their needs in mind. Its accessibility from Dubai and other GCC cities, combined with a short speedboat transfer on arrival, ensures a seamless journey to the island. Accommodation options include beachfront rooms and overwater villas tailored to different family sizes. The Mirage Panoramic Room caters for families of four with bunk beds, a king-sized bed, a terrace, and an outdoor bathtub. Those seeking more space can choose the Mirage Overwater Sunset Villa, which includes a jacuzzi, or the Four-Bedroom Mirage Beach House, ideal for larger groups and offering direct views of the Indian Ocean.
The resort is part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, an island destination featuring two distinct properties. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed with a family focus, incorporating a playful, underwater-inspired theme, while its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, offers a more private retreat with fine dining and wellness facilities at SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Guests benefit from the combined offerings of both resorts, with opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and dining that reflect the warmth of Thai hospitality alongside Maldivian island living.
A key attraction is the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, which caters to both adults and children. Adults can choose from treatments such as traditional Thai massages and Ayurvedic therapies, while younger guests can enjoy the Candy Spa, which provides child-friendly options including facials, manicures, pedicures, and edible treatments.
Families can also take advantage of a large outdoor water complex, which includes swimming pools, a kids’ pool, a lazy river, and an aquatic playground. Supervised activities are available at the kids’ club, while teenagers have their own dedicated E-Zone. For those seeking adventure, the resort provides water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and windsurfing, as well as snorkelling, diving excursions, and PADI-certified diving courses to explore nearby reefs.
Dining options are diverse, with a variety of restaurants offering international and regional cuisines. Guests can begin their day with breakfast at The Sailhouse, enjoy ice cream from Scoops, sample Italian dishes at Acqua, and end with a Thai dinner at Suan Bua. In addition, guests may choose dining packages such as Atollia Destination Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, or All-Inclusive, which provide access to ten restaurants across the two properties.
This summer, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is extending its Stay 3, Pay 2 offer, valid for bookings made until 30 September for stays up to 30 November. Guests are able to extend their holiday by paying for six nights and staying nine, or for four and staying six, providing additional time to enjoy the island’s beaches, water facilities, and spa. Accommodation includes 145 villas, whether located on the beach or over water, each equipped with a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool.
The offer comes with conditions: the stay must be under the same guest’s name and cannot be transferred, CentaraThe1 membership benefits and other promotions do not apply, and the offer cannot be combined with vouchers or exchanged for cash. For families from the GCC region and beyond, this promotion represents an opportunity to extend their holiday while making the most of the resort’s activities and services.
Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
THE OZEN COLLECTION has marked four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, the Tenerife-based winery recognised for reviving nearly-lost grape varieties from the Canary Islands. For more than three decades, the winery’s vineyards, cultivated in volcanic soils, have preserved traditional winemaking heritage, a philosophy that aligns with THE OZEN COLLECTION’s focus on authentic, terroir-inspired experiences. The collaboration extends beyond seasonal events, with Bodegas Viñátigo’s wines available year-round through THE OZEN COLLECTION’s holiday programmes: the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Winemaker Juan Jesús Méndez reflected on the collaboration, stating: “THE OZEN COLLECTION has become an integral chapter in our story. Over these years, we have developed a deep understanding of their vision and clientele. To see our wines travel from Tenerife’s volcanic soils to the Maldives’ shores has been extraordinary. The enthusiasm of guests and connoisseurs continues to inspire us to create new expressions and strengthen this valued partnership.”
Celebrations will begin at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24 to 26 November, featuring an evening at the underwater restaurant M6m, a dinner at TRADITION PEKING, and a sundowner at HUDHU BAY Beach Club, where guests can enjoy Bodegas Viñátigo wines against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
From 28 to 30 November, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will host events at ORIGINƎ, a Canary-Asian fusion dining experience at SOYI, and sunset wine gatherings on the beach, designed to highlight rare Canary Islands vintages and encourage interaction between guests and winemakers.
These curated events provide opportunities for guests to meet the winemakers, learn about their craft, and experience food pairings that enhance each wine’s character. Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, commented: “Canary Wine transcends simple consumption; it forges connections between people and cultures. Our partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, who produce some of the most distinctive wines that even captivated Shakespeare, has significantly enriched our offerings. It has also elevated guest experiences and contributed to our wine programme receiving notable recognition and awards.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION continues to offer curated wine experiences throughout the year, including pairing dinners and sommelier-led tastings. Travellers can explore these vintages while benefitting from 25% savings on direct bookings, combining luxury with value.
Celebration
Season of wonder and connection: festivities at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
Four Seasons Resorts across Asia are ushering in the festive season with an array of experiences that merge cultural traditions, playful entertainment, and meaningful rituals, creating a distinctive holiday calendar that resonates across their award-winning properties. In the Maldives, where the tropical warmth contrasts with winter’s chill elsewhere, celebrations are designed to capture both the spirit of joy and the magic of place. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, guests are invited on a musical journey spanning decades, from the glamour of 1920s soirées to the neon-lit energy of 1980s roller-disco nights. The atmosphere is charged with rhythm and nostalgia, setting the stage for evenings of dancing, themed dining, and family gatherings. Meanwhile, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, the festivities transform into a fantastical escape on Ellgy Island, where reggae beats, immersive storytelling, and whimsical adventures unfold against the backdrop of the Baa Atoll’s turquoise waters. Adding to the sense of exclusivity, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah presents Christmas as a personalised experience, with guests shaping their own version of celebration—whether through Michelin-starred cuisine, live performances, oceanfront rituals, or fireworks beneath the island sky, all enabled by a dedicated team.
The season brings with it a celebration of togetherness. Guests at the Maldivian resorts can gather for Christmas cheer infused with the region’s playful character. Santa’s arrival is a highlight, bringing festive fun for children and adults alike, while themed dinners and entertainment provide memorable moments for families. The sense of warmth and shared joy is echoed across the Four Seasons properties worldwide, yet the Maldives, with its pristine beaches and island charm, creates a unique canvas where these experiences are magnified by the natural beauty of the setting.
New Year’s Eve takes on a particularly vibrant tone across the Maldives resorts. At Kuda Huraa, the high-energy celebrations continue into the early hours with live music and curated dining, offering guests the chance to welcome the year ahead under starlit skies. At Landaa Giraavaru, the enchanted Ellgy Island narrative culminates in a festive finale filled with storytelling, music, and fireworks, blending fantasy with celebration in a way that reflects the creative spirit of the resort. On Voavah, the New Year is a blank canvas just as much as Christmas—every detail is tailored to the guests’ vision, ensuring a one-of-a-kind night of indulgence and anticipation for the year ahead.
For those seeking balance between celebration and restoration, the resorts also recognise the quieter days between Christmas and New Year’s—often referred to as “Twixmas.” This period allows guests to pause and rejuvenate, with options ranging from spa experiences by the ocean to mindful practices under starry skies. Families, couples, and solo travellers alike can shape itineraries that balance relaxation with adventure, taking advantage of the Maldives’ natural abundance and tranquil surroundings. Sound therapy, meditative sessions, and couple’s rituals add depth to the festive period, ensuring it is not only celebratory but also restorative.
The family dimension is not overlooked, with dedicated activities that encourage meaningful connections. Children’s parties, creative workshops, and outdoor adventures offer opportunities for younger guests to engage while adults enjoy moments of calm or shared experiences. Exclusive excursions across nearby islands and lagoons provide further scope for discovery and bonding, creating holiday memories that extend beyond traditional celebrations.
In bringing together music, culture, fantasy, and wellness, the holiday programme at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives epitomises the brand’s ability to elevate the festive season into a multidimensional experience. It is a blend of high-energy revelry and serene reflection, tailored indulgence and collective joy, all set against one of the world’s most striking natural backdrops. As guests prepare to welcome a new year, the resorts offer not just a destination but a narrative of connection, imagination, and renewal, ensuring the festive season in the Maldives is as memorable as it is meaningful.
Featured
Dive into Baa Atoll’s manta ray season with The Westin Maldives
Nature takes centre stage in the Maldives as manta ray season graces the protected waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, continuing until November this year. At the heart of this celebrated atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort — a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary poised on the edge of Hanifaru Bay — invites guests to witness the mesmerising cyclone feeding phenomenon, where hundreds of manta rays glide and spiral in an extraordinary underwater ballet.
Just 40 minutes by speedboat from the resort lies Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most renowned manta aggregation sites. Guided snorkelling excursions, led by The Westin Maldives’ resident marine experts, allow visitors to encounter this rare natural spectacle first-hand. With over 1,800 manta rays recorded in the bay, the chance to swim alongside these graceful creatures offers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for marine life enthusiasts from around the globe.
Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the resort provides access to more than 20 exceptional dive sites across the Baa Atoll, famed for its thriving reefs and diverse marine life. Among the highlights is Dhigali Haa, a protected submerged reef, or thila, distinguished by coral-draped overhangs, narrow canyons, and abundant sea life. Divers may encounter schooling snapper, fusilier, giant trevallies, eagle rays, and even inquisitive dolphins. Nearby, Nelivaru Thila reveals a labyrinth of coral pinnacles and ledges, home to moray eels, turtles, and reef sharks weaving through vibrant soft coral gardens. With over 250 recorded species, Baa Atoll offers endless diving rewards for enthusiasts of all skill levels.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of unforgettable ocean experiences without leaving the resort, from spotting playful spinner dolphins directly from their villa to using complimentary snorkelling gear and canoes. Those seeking more adventure can opt for jet ski rides, private snorkelling with turtles, sunset dolphin cruises, or traditional Maldivian line fishing. As part of the #PlayWell programme, the resort’s Marine Biologist offers insights into marine ecosystems, conservation, and responsible tourism.
After a day of discovery, guests can enhance recovery through the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Programme, which includes the Hyperice Recharge and Recovery Kit, designed to soothe muscles and restore energy. For a deeper sense of calm, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers rejuvenating treatments accompanied by sweeping ocean vistas.
As night falls, tranquillity awaits in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas. Each promises a restorative night’s sleep with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed, featuring a plush pillow-top mattress, the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, and a specially curated Westin Sleep Well Menu.
With wellness at its heart and adventure woven into every experience, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort provides a front-row seat to some of the ocean’s most magical moments.
