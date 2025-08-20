Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
THE OZEN COLLECTION has marked four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, the Tenerife-based winery recognised for reviving nearly-lost grape varieties from the Canary Islands. For more than three decades, the winery’s vineyards, cultivated in volcanic soils, have preserved traditional winemaking heritage, a philosophy that aligns with THE OZEN COLLECTION’s focus on authentic, terroir-inspired experiences. The collaboration extends beyond seasonal events, with Bodegas Viñátigo’s wines available year-round through THE OZEN COLLECTION’s holiday programmes: the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Winemaker Juan Jesús Méndez reflected on the collaboration, stating: “THE OZEN COLLECTION has become an integral chapter in our story. Over these years, we have developed a deep understanding of their vision and clientele. To see our wines travel from Tenerife’s volcanic soils to the Maldives’ shores has been extraordinary. The enthusiasm of guests and connoisseurs continues to inspire us to create new expressions and strengthen this valued partnership.”
Celebrations will begin at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24 to 26 November, featuring an evening at the underwater restaurant M6m, a dinner at TRADITION PEKING, and a sundowner at HUDHU BAY Beach Club, where guests can enjoy Bodegas Viñátigo wines against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
From 28 to 30 November, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will host events at ORIGINƎ, a Canary-Asian fusion dining experience at SOYI, and sunset wine gatherings on the beach, designed to highlight rare Canary Islands vintages and encourage interaction between guests and winemakers.
These curated events provide opportunities for guests to meet the winemakers, learn about their craft, and experience food pairings that enhance each wine’s character. Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, commented: “Canary Wine transcends simple consumption; it forges connections between people and cultures. Our partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, who produce some of the most distinctive wines that even captivated Shakespeare, has significantly enriched our offerings. It has also elevated guest experiences and contributed to our wine programme receiving notable recognition and awards.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION continues to offer curated wine experiences throughout the year, including pairing dinners and sommelier-led tastings. Travellers can explore these vintages while benefitting from 25% savings on direct bookings, combining luxury with value.
Drink
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
This November, Dhigali Maldives will transform its iconic Haali Bar into a lively stage for music and mixology, as British DJ Zoe London and Italian Flair Bartending Champion Giorgio Chiarello join forces for an unforgettable sunset residency from 11 to 15 November 2025.
Each evening, Zoe London will take to the decks, delivering her distinctive mix of house, classic remixes, and uplifting energy to the shores of the Raa Atoll. With more than 15 years’ experience performing at venues such as Soho House and The Ned, as well as at prestigious events including the Formula 1 Paddock Club and festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Latitude, Zoe’s sets promise the perfect soundtrack to golden hour in paradise.
As the sun slips beneath the horizon, guests will be treated to masterfully crafted cocktails from Giorgio Chiarello, Italy’s most decorated Flair Bartender. Renowned for his captivating performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a bespoke menu featuring three classic cocktails alongside three of his own original creations, each prepared with precision and flair at Haali Bar.
Nestled in the heart of the remote Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives is an exclusive Premium All-Inclusive resort that seamlessly blends contemporary minimalist design with the island’s natural beauty. From overwater villas and beachfront suites to snorkelling adventures, fine dining, and rejuvenating spa rituals, the resort offers an immersive and refined escape. With its vibrant house reef just steps away, every element is designed for effortless relaxation and indulgence.
Together, Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello will infuse the island’s evenings with rhythm, flavour, and artistry, creating an immersive fusion of music and mixology framed by the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Drink
Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu
Joos Café at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is flipping the beach bite game with a sizzling menu makeover that is equal parts delicious, healthy and totally Joos’d up.
The new à la carte lineup serves fresh cravings like the Turkey Club House – a slow-roasted turkey sando stacked with crispy turkey bacon, ripe tomato, Swiss cheese and the signature maple mayo, wrapped in artisan schiacciata flatbread or a soft tortilla. It’s the classic clubhouse, but cooler. The new Kale & Quinoa Bowl, meanwhile, is a plant-based nutritional powerhouse – gluten-free, vegan and deeply satisfying. Massaged kale, fluffy quinoa, creamy avocado, crunchy edamame, seasonal berries and a zesty citrus dressing give it all a sparkle.
And because balance is everything, Joos Café is also throwing its burger-shaped hat in the ring: the new signature Butcher’s Burger is entering the Hard Rock Cafe’s Annual World Burger Competition in Malé. It is stacked high with a juicy Angus patty flame-grilled and lacquered in rich teriyaki sauce, crispy onion rings, homemade bilimbi hot sauce, fried egg, beef bacon and tangy pickles. Smoky, spicy, sweet, crispy, creamy, it’s giving everything and then some.
Nanda, Executive Chef at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, said: “The new Joos Café menu is a love letter to feel-good food. We’ve taken familiar favorites and given them a bold island twist—big flavors, real ingredients, and that signature Joos energy. Whether it’s the Butcher’s Burger that’s making waves or the Kale & Quinoa Bowl that hits the reset button, every dish is crafted to nourish and excite. It’s food that fuels your vibe—whatever time of day you drop in.”
Slide into the all-day Joos café for coffee, pastries, wraps, salads and the kind of lazy breakfasts that spill into lunch. Everything comes tableside or poolside (your call).
Drink
La Scolca’s Chiara Soldati to host winemaker dinner at Conrad Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced an exclusive Winemaker Dinner featuring Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca and one of the most prominent figures in the Italian wine world. The event will take place on 10th August, 2025, at the resort’s iconic underground Wine Cellar, offering an unforgettable evening of heritage, flavor, and elegance.
Celebrating over a century of winemaking excellence, Chiara Soldati represents the fourth generation of the Soldati family to lead La Scolca, Italy’s esteemed wine estate in Gavi, Piedmont. Guests will be treated to a multi-course tasting menu curated to complement La Scolca’s finest vintages.
Dishes on the menu include refined creations such as pan-seared rainbow trout with saffron bisque, herbs-crusted beef tenderloin, and mulled wine poached pears, each paired with exceptional wines personally selected and presented by Chiara Soldati herself.
Held in the Maldives’ first and only underground wine cellar, this intimate dinner is an opportunity for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to engage with a legendary winemaker in an exclusive island setting.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
World-renowned healer Emilie Chanon joins Milaidhoo as visiting practitioner for journey of deep healing
-
Featured1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils magical holiday celebrations
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa
-
Drink1 week ago
Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu
-
Featured1 week ago
Huvafen Fushi introduces soulful stays for rest, reconnection and renewal
-
Cooking1 week ago
Theme nights at Kula: The Standard, Maldives turns up the heat with gobal buffet glow-up
-
Drink1 week ago
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Dive into Baa Atoll’s manta ray season with The Westin Maldives