THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo

THE OZEN COLLECTION has marked four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, the Tenerife-based winery recognised for reviving nearly-lost grape varieties from the Canary Islands. For more than three decades, the winery’s vineyards, cultivated in volcanic soils, have preserved traditional winemaking heritage, a philosophy that aligns with THE OZEN COLLECTION’s focus on authentic, terroir-inspired experiences. The collaboration extends beyond seasonal events, with Bodegas Viñátigo’s wines available year-round through THE OZEN COLLECTION’s holiday programmes: the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.

Winemaker Juan Jesús Méndez reflected on the collaboration, stating: “THE OZEN COLLECTION has become an integral chapter in our story. Over these years, we have developed a deep understanding of their vision and clientele. To see our wines travel from Tenerife’s volcanic soils to the Maldives’ shores has been extraordinary. The enthusiasm of guests and connoisseurs continues to inspire us to create new expressions and strengthen this valued partnership.”

Celebrations will begin at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24 to 26 November, featuring an evening at the underwater restaurant M6m, a dinner at TRADITION PEKING, and a sundowner at HUDHU BAY Beach Club, where guests can enjoy Bodegas Viñátigo wines against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.

From 28 to 30 November, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will host events at ORIGINƎ, a Canary-Asian fusion dining experience at SOYI, and sunset wine gatherings on the beach, designed to highlight rare Canary Islands vintages and encourage interaction between guests and winemakers.

These curated events provide opportunities for guests to meet the winemakers, learn about their craft, and experience food pairings that enhance each wine’s character. Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, commented: “Canary Wine transcends simple consumption; it forges connections between people and cultures. Our partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, who produce some of the most distinctive wines that even captivated Shakespeare, has significantly enriched our offerings. It has also elevated guest experiences and contributed to our wine programme receiving notable recognition and awards.”

THE OZEN COLLECTION continues to offer curated wine experiences throughout the year, including pairing dinners and sommelier-led tastings. Travellers can explore these vintages while benefitting from 25% savings on direct bookings, combining luxury with value.