A Culinary Symphony: Chef Guillaume Goupil’s Collaboration with Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives, renowned for its opulence and culinary finesse, celebrates the successful conclusion of an extraordinary culinary partnership with Chef Guillaume Goupil at the Olive restaurant. From January 23rd to 28th, guests indulged in an exceptional gastronomic journey curated by Chef Goupil, lauded for his inventive take on classic French cuisine.
The collaboration extended beyond live events as Chef Goupil’s meticulously crafted dishes have now become an integral part of the Olive menu, leaving an enduring legacy at the resort. Menu highlights including Panisse de Pois Chiche, Poisson Cru Mariné, Gaspacho de Féta, Ravioli de Chèvre, Homard en Persillade, and Crème Brulée au Romarin have swiftly become beloved additions, offering future patrons the chance to relish and savor the exquisite flavors curated by Chef Goupil.
Chef Guillaume Goupil’s partnership with Kandolhu Maldives resonated strongly, promising a remarkable fusion of flavors and luxury. Guests were treated to a harmonious symphony of tastes expertly orchestrated by the culinary maestro himself, leaving an indelible impression on the resort’s culinary landscape.
Kandolhu epitomizes the essence of genuine hospitality coupled with unparalleled luxury and intuitive service. Nestled amidst a vibrant house reef offering endless underwater adventures and an array of dining options, this secluded island sanctuary offers the quintessential escape.
Kandolhu Maldives – Where Intimate Luxury Meets Authentic Hospitality.
JA Manafaru brings back Japanese flames with Teppanyaki Grill
After a four-year hiatus this most exciting of dining experiences makes a comeback to JA Manafaru’s island paradise. The culinary team has employed a brand new, highly skilled master chef who is set to slice, dice and juggle before the very eyes of 12 lucky resort guests three nights per week from February 1st.
After winning “Best Culinary Resort” award from TTM in 2023, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeer is excited to introduce The Teppanyaki Experience, offering a delectable menu starting with traditional miso soup before a selection of tempting entrées are presented including Nori Tempura Taco’s. Diners can then choose from the best seafood the Indian Ocean has to offer or a choice of meat from the resorts carefully selected Ethical Meat programme including Cape Grim beef and Hazeldene’s Chicken.
JA Manafaru introduced this program in 2023 to cater to the growing demand of travellers to know where their food comes from and that animals are treated humanely during the rearing process.
This programme is just one part of the resort’s new sustainability and wellness initiatives. One of these programs, Wellness Your Way, which launched at the resort in 2023 with a gala dinner on World Food Day, 18th November, also features in the Teppanyaki Experience. As with all six restaurants on offer at this 5-star Maldives island, there are dedicated versions of the menu catering to Vegan/Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and low carb eating lifestyles so all guests can enjoy the live cooking action at the Teppan grill.
Chef Moosa Nazeer commented “I am beyond thrilled to reintroduce our Teppanyaki at JA Manafaru. This was previously one of our most popular dining experiences and we have taken the hiatus to refine and develop our offering and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying this once again”.
Maldives’ only jungle dining experience returns as Nest reopens at Niyama
Niyama Private Islands Maldives reopens its Asian restaurant, Nest, with reimagined jungle dining reinforced with bold, new flavours.
Located within the deep heart of the island of Play, Nest brings dramatic flair to Asian fine dining, with a unique setting of wild, indigenous flora that envelops guests in the surreal and transports them to another world.
The experience begins with a stroll along the meandering boardwalk through the jungle’s overgrown vines. The magic of Nest then reveals itself under the canopy of a banyan tree decades in the making. On the ground floor, tribal, thatched-roof huts centre around the showcase teppanyaki, where fiery flavours await. Alternatively, guests can ascend the spiral staircase, then cross the bridge to their dining platform suspended six metres in the air.
The original design of Nest was conceived in 2013 by Poole Associates and landscape architect Drew Anderson of TOPO Design. They envisioned a multi-level treehouse connected by a labyrinth of wooden walkways and bridges that appears then melts back into the trees.
After a decade of operation, Niyama unveils an enhanced setting, with denser, more dramatic landscaping by the resort’s chief engineer Michael Selvin to envelop each table more fully in nature and exclusivity. At night, the trees shimmer with hundreds of lights, and hints of red add an element of the exotic, reminiscent of the neon glow of the streets of Saigon, Tokyo or Bangkok.
A new menu has also been revealed, with flavours of the avant garde by new Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault. Highlights include the wagyu and sea urchin tataki (Japan), sizzling bo lok lak (Vietnam), and chilli reef lobster from local waters (Singapore).
With a relentless pursuit of the novel and intriguing, Chef Thierry’s creations combine the freshest, high-quality ingredients with unexpected culinary techniques and innovations. Hard-to-find Asian herbs and spices come from the island’s own garden, which also inform the experimental cocktail list by consultant Mathew Atkinson of Bruff Drinks.
“We are thrilled to unveil the new Nest”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “The reimagined concept, coupled with Chef Thierry Vergnault’s culinary brilliance, promises to take our guest experience to another level, and we invite the adventurous from around the world to come experience the magic of Nest for themselves”.
Nest is open daily for teppanyaki lunch: 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm, teppanyaki dinner: 4.30 pm – 8.30 pm, and a la carte: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm.
For more information, or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111, visit niyama.com or email reservations@niyama.com.
Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura
Six Senses Kanuhura has announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef José Pizarro, who will be hosting two exclusive dinners at the resort’s Spanish restaurant, The Point.
Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of the island and facing the sunset, The Point features a Spanish-influenced menu with sharing plates of tapas and a wine bar. The live cooking station and counter seating invite guests to interact with the Chefs who love to share culinary stories, ingredients, and tips for each dish. The team uses fresh ingredients from the Organic Garden and locally sourced and sustainably caught fresh fish, along with Spain’s all-time classic favorites such as cheese, cold cuts, sauces, and, of course, homemade sangria.
In January, the culinary team is excited to welcome Chef José Pizarro to The Point for two exclusive dinners. Born in Cáceres, a rural village near Extremadura, José pursued his love of cooking and trained in some of Spain’s most acclaimed restaurants, before later moving to London. Aligned to the Six Senses ethos, José believes in fresh, seasonal ingredients and keeping his dishes simple. His art is based around modern Spanish plates, with an accent on traditional dishes that remind him of home. He owns several restaurants in the UK and one in Abu Dhabi and has released six books.
During his visit to Six Senses Kanuhura, José invites guests to experience his love for Spanish tapas and explore fresh and local ingredients. He says: “To be invited to cook and share my passion in Six Senses Kanuhura and the Maldives is a dream come true for me. I am very excited to share this experience with such a well-traveled, discerning, and food-loving audience in a real paradise.”
Ruwan Nalindra, Executive Chef of Six Senses Kanuhura says: “Being able to work alongside José Pizarro is a great pleasure and I look forward to learning more about his passion and art, as well as creating traditional tapas with him at The Point. Our team is focused on enhancing the culinary experience of our guests and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these exclusive dinners.”
Manuel Dominguez, Chef De Cuisine at The Point says: “It is always a great experience to share a live cooking station with a Chef like José Pizarro, who will bring flavors, aromas and memories from our home, Spain, and at the same time invite our guests to this culinary journey.”
The dinners will take place on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 at The Point. For more details or bookings please contact dining-kanuhura@sixsenses.com
