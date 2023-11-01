Spa
Revitalize your mind, body, and soul at The Spa, Grand Park Kodhipparu
A Journey to Wellness, Restored and Revitalized
When you set foot on the pristine shores of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, you’re embarking on a voyage of holistic well-being. And at the heart of this resort, you’ll discover The Spa, a haven of rejuvenation where your wellness journey begins.
A Sanctuary by the Sea
Step into The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, and you’ll instantly find yourself in a peaceful sanctuary, overlooking the azure sea. Here, the aim is to cater to your every need and guide you on a path to total well-being. The spa’s holistic approach ensures that you emerge from their signature Maldives luxury spa sessions feeling completely restored and revitalized.
Tailored Wellness for You
At The Spa, no two wellness journeys are the same. The dedicated team of therapists takes the time to understand your unique needs and preferences, customizing your experience to suit you perfectly. Whether you seek relaxation, rejuvenation, or a blend of both, The Spa is ready to deliver.
Award-Winning Signature Spa Treatments
The hallmark of The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu is its selection of award-winning signature spa treatments. These therapies draw upon Asian spa techniques, incorporating the wisdom of Balinese and Ayurvedic traditions. The result? An inner peace that’s hard to come by in the hustle and bustle of daily life.
A Renewed and Glowing Self
The Spa’s focus is clear: to help you discover a renewed and glowing self. As you indulge in these expertly designed treatments, you’ll feel the stresses of life melt away. You’ll reconnect with your inner calm, leaving you with a sense of peace and a radiance that goes far beyond the physical.
The Essence of Phytomer
The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu proudly partners with Phytomer, a renowned brand of body and skincare products. With its origins deeply rooted in the heart of France, Phytomer is globally celebrated for its holistic approach to well-being. Phytomer’s commitment to eco-friendly and paraben-free oils, creams, and balms sets it apart.
Science Meets Nature
Phytomer takes a holistic approach to wellness, promoting a soulful and healthy lifestyle. Their products seamlessly blend the finest natural-origin ingredients with science-based solutions, resulting in visible improvements for the skin, body, and mind. Each treatment at The Spa is an invitation to experience the harmonious union of science and nature.
Soulful and Healthy Lifestyle
Phytomer and The Spa share a common goal: to promote a soulful and healthy lifestyle. They understand that true wellness extends beyond the physical, reaching deep into the soul. The connection between mind, body, and spirit is at the core of their philosophy, and it’s a connection they aim to nurture with every treatment.
At The Spa, Grand Park Kodhipparu, you’re not just experiencing a spa session; you’re embarking on a wellness journey. It’s a journey that prioritizes your well-being, revitalizes your spirit, and leaves you feeling more alive than ever.
The partnership with Phytomer, their commitment to holistic well-being, and their award-winning signature spa treatments ensure that every moment at The Spa is an investment in your health and happiness. When you leave this tranquil sanctuary, you’ll carry with you a renewed sense of self and a lasting connection to the beauty of the Maldives.
So, when you visit Grand Park Kodhipparu, don’t forget to embark on this journey to wellness, restoration, and revitalization at The Spa. It’s an experience that will stay with you long after you’ve left the shores of this paradise on Earth.
News
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity
Kuramathi, Maldives, renowned for its natural beauty, now invites you to experience the depths of its healing heritage with Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments.
Deeply rooted in the age-old Dhivehi Beys tradition, the spa embraces the ancient wisdom of achieving balance among the body’s four ‘humours.’ Kuramathi Spa has meticulously preserved these ancient remedies, infusing them with a modern spa touch.
The treatments harness the power of indigenous ingredients, from coconuts to herbs grown in our organic gardens. Experience the soothing benefits of signature Maldivian treatments, designed to enhance circulation, detoxify, and relieve joint and muscle discomfort.
Did you know that the white sand of the Maldives retains heat without scalding the skin? The spa team incorporates this unique element, along with a secret blend of Maldivian herbs, in the massages to ease pain and amplify the therapeutic effects. Velamboli creeper and Tamburu leaves are used to treat arthritis, rheumatism, and fluid retention, helping detoxify the body.
By sharing these original spa experiences, Kuramathi aims to revive appreciation for the Maldives’ traditional healing legacy and inspire a renewed interest in this unique aspect of island life. The treatments create memories that linger, etching an unforgettable experience into your heart.
For those seeking romance, indulge in a couple spa sojourns on the Spa Pavilion, surrounded by the lapping Indian Ocean. Let warm oils and sparkling wine soothe your senses, leaving you to wonder if this moment could last forever.
Kuramathi Spa invites you to discover the spirit of the Maldives through our Maldivian treatments — an experience you’ll cherish forever.
News
Elevating wellness with elegance of Thai silk at Amari Raaya Maldives
The newly opened exquisite resort, Amari Raaya Maldives, operated by ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry with over five decades of hospitality management experience that delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travelers, is celebrating the launch of its very first maai spa, which opened on August 1.
To mark this occasion, the resort is offering an exclusive holistic wellness package titled ‘Reconnect Mind, Body, and Soul.’ This package is designed to support the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of guests while igniting creativity through a series of thoughtfully tailored experiences.
The exclusive wellness package starts with daily sunrise or sunset yoga and healthy smoothies at the much-loved Amaya Food Gallery.
Included in the package is a private dinner at watch tower, one of the remnants of Seb’s castaway story that is converted to a private dining and star gazing venue. The private watch tower dinner will serve nutritionally balanced wholesome meal including vegan option by the resort’s renowned chefs.
Guests will also receive a 120-minute signature massage at maai spa, using the signature algae massage oil; that detoxifies, nourishes and releases muscle tension and a mini revitalisation facial for softer and smoother skin.
Guests are also invited to explore their creativity side by taking a private art therapy session at the resort’s art zone and complete the pot pourri of wellness experiences by enjoying a USD 20 resort credit at UNO Salon that caters to luxury beauty services at Amari Raaya Maldives.
With its debut in Thailand and the Maldives, “maai spa “emerges as a beacon of luxury, catering to discerning travellers
seeking all-encompassing wellbeing. Rooted in the transformative journey of silk, the spa intertwines elegance and innovation crafting a holistic experience that transcends the borders.
maai spa at Amari Raaya Maldives boasts 10 beautifully relaxing treatment room and yoga pavilion surrounded by the lush greenery. Derived from the metamorphic process of silk, maai spa harmoniously blends contemporary Thai hospitality with a devotion to science and art. The seamless fusion encompasses a wide array of exceptional treatments. The treatments are thoughtfully combined with traditional Thai treatments, employing natural elements with delightful fragrances to deliver relaxation through comprehensive care and attentive service.
Apart from Amari Raaya Maldives, a trailblazer in the brand’s portfolio maai spa at Amari Pattaya continues this journey.
Further expansion plans are underway in destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.
Reconnect Mind, Body and Soul starts with USD 882++ per villa for 03 nights stay at the cosy villas of Amari Raaya Maldives together with special perks as below:
- Round trip seaplane transfers
- Daily breakfast
- Daily sunrise and sunset yoga
- Daily juice and smoothie
- One private art therapy session at Artist Zone
- 120-minute maai spa signature massage and facial session
- Private vegan dinner at the watchtower
- USD 20 resort credit at UNO Salon
To book please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers/hotel-packages/wellness or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
News
Vakkaru Maldives celebrates World Wellness Weekend with fun, engaging wellness programme
Luxury resort Vakkaru Maldives wrapped up a weekend full of holistic wellness activities to celebrate the World Wellness Weekend from 15-17 September 2023. The programmes were designed to promote wellness in a more accessible and enjoyable way for guests of all ages and fitness levels.
The three-day festivities kicked off with the Island Fun Run – a spirited dash around the island that blended fitness with the natural beauty of Vakkaru Maldives. Adding a tranquil counterpoint to the energetic run was a specially curated yoga session featuring guided meditation and singing bowl rituals. Led by the resort’s wellness and fitness instructor, the session was held at the award-winning Vakkaru Overwater Residence at sunset, offering a serene backdrop that helped elevate the experience to a deeply spiritual level.
Sleep, often overlooked in our busy lives, took centre stage at the “Sleep Better” Ayurvedic Workshop, conducted by Dr Surandi Dissanayake from Siddhalepa. The workshop focused on the vital role sleep plays in overall health and offered practical Ayurvedic remedies to improve the quality of rest. Dr Surandi also guided guests through a “Tea Journey in Ayurveda”. Participants discovered the secrets of healthy living as they sampled an array of Ayurvedic herbal teas made from 100% natural herbs and spices, offering numerous health benefits to enhance overall well-being.
Adding to the excitement was the Farm-to-Table experience at the Organic Farm. This unique dining experience features a tour of the resort’s farm, followed by a cooking class and a set menu combining the freshly harvested herbs from the farm and locally sourced ocean produce.
Other highlights of the fabulous wellness weekend included a session where the mixologist taught guests how to make health-boosting shots and the kayak race for couples across the crystal-clear lagoon. A Coconut Painting Competition also allowed guests to unleash their inner artist and express their unique imagination through vibrant colours.
