Fushifaru Maldives wins International Sustainable Award for ‘Plastic Aa Nulaa’ initiative

Fushifaru Maldives, a ﬁve-star, boutique Resort located in the picturesque Lhaviyani Atoll, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘International Sustainable Award’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023.

The Award recognises Fushifaru Maldives’ exceptional commitment and efforts towards sustainability and environmental conservation. The Resort’s sustainable initiative, “Plastic Aa Nulaa,” played a signiﬁcant role in securing this accolade.

The International Sustainable Awards, presented by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, aims to acknowledge and celebrate businesses that showcase innovative practices and smart solutions to increase sustainability while minimizing negative environmental impacts. After meticulous research and an assessment process, Fushifaru Maldives was selected as a recipient of the International Sustainable Award, reﬂecting their dedication and vision for a more sustainable future.

The resort’s winning initiative, “Plastic Aa Nulaa,” has been instrumental in their sustainability journey. Translated as “Plastic-Free,” this initiative encompasses a comprehensive approach to reduce and eliminate single-use plastics throughout the property. Fushifaru Maldives has implemented a range of eco-friendly alternatives and practices, ensuring a signiﬁcant reduction in plastic waste generation and a positive impact on the environment.

“We are delighted to receive the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which illustrates our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices,” said Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Our ‘Plastic Aa Nulaa’ initiative has been an essential component of our sustainability efforts, and we are proud to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.”