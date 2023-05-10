Empowering women and protecting the planet: Amexy’s eco-responsible jute slippers initiative

As the world becomes more conscious of global issues such as climate change and social welfare, people are seeking ways to actively participate in their remediation and improvement. This desire for action is reflected in all aspects of life, including vacationing experiences. Hotels and resorts have a unique opportunity to provide their guests with an opportunity to participate in eco-responsible initiatives that contribute to improving social welfare. This is precisely what Amexy General Trading, a Dubai-based company, has done with its Jute Slippers.

The Jute Slippers are handmade by more than a dozen women from three teams in three rural communities in need from Pakistan. The tailoring, stitching, and finishing tasks are done locally, and the program creates an opportunity for empowering these women as they become an essential part of the household workforce. Many of these women are the sole providers for their household, and the program gives them an added purpose and a greater sense of self-worth. One of the teams is composed mainly of women from Afghanistan who took refuge in Pakistan. The positive feedback from the women gives Amexy General Trading the encouragement to continue and pursue new initiatives that contribute to social welfare.

The Jute Slippers are not only socially responsible, but they are also eco-friendly. They are made with two 100% recyclable and biodegradable materials: cardboard, which provides the backbone and shape of the slipper, and jute fabric, made with fibers from Corchorus olitorius, a plant believed to be of Indo-Pakistani origins. These materials are entirely eco-friendly, and their use in the production of the slippers helps protect the environment.

By supporting the Jute Slipper initiative, Amexy General Trading is championing social welfare by enabling women to be an active and vital part of the community’s workforce and growth. The initiative also provides for a better future for new generations to come. The use of 100% eco-friendly materials in their production adds to the product’s magic, making it a perfect addition to any eco-conscious hotel or resort.

As people become more conscious of their impact on the environment and the world around them, the demand for eco-responsible products and services will continue to rise. Companies that take the initiative to provide eco-friendly products that contribute to social welfare will be at the forefront of this change. The Jute Slippers initiative by Amexy General Trading is a perfect example of a company taking the initiative to make a positive impact on the world while providing their customers with an eco-responsible vacation experience. It is a step towards a more sustainable future that we should all strive for.

Amexy General Trading is a Dubai-based company that supplies a wide range of hospitality products to hotels and resorts in Maldives.

For more information about Amexy General Trading visit www.amexy-gt.com or email info@amexy-gt.com