Step into the rich culture and heritage this Eid at Dusit Thani Maldives

This Eid, step into the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives at Dusit Thani Maldives, a family-friendly resort that is deeply rooted in the traditions of this island paradise.

Dusit Thani Maldives takes pride in offering guests a truly authentic Maldivian experience that celebrates the culture and traditions of this beautiful nation. This Eid, the resort has curated a range of activities and experiences that allow guests to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.

From traditional Maldivian activities like Cadjan weaving or rope making to Maldivian cuisine and cultural performances like Bodu Beru, there’s something for everyone at Dusit thani Maldives. The Eid celebrations are infused with the traditional customs and practices of the Maldives, providing guests with a truly unique and memorable experience.

The resort’s spacious villas offer comfortable and luxurious accommodation for families of all sizes, with breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean that will transport you to another world. Whether you’re looking to experience traditional Maldivian culture or simply want to relax and unwind in a stunning island setting, Dusit Thani Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid.

Join Dusit Gold, the exclusive membership program, and enjoy special discounts on your stay during this festive season. Becoming a member is simple and offers a world of benefits and privileges, including exclusive access to our best rates and offers.

Book your stay now and experience the magic of the Maldives in the traditional way.

For booking, visit www.dusit.com/dtmd or contact the reservations team at resmaldives@dusit.com