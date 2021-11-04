Gourmets can embrace unrivalled overwater dining at Baros Maldives

Wild-hearted bon vivants can enjoy the most memorable epicurean experiences surrounded by the idyllic island beauty of Baros. With four overwater dining venues, connoisseur guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to indulging in the finest gourmet fare in the most quintessentially Baros style.

Baros’ iconic Lighthouse Restaurant should be the first port of call for exceptional overwater dining. Built on stilts that extend into the lagoon, the Lighthouse provides the ultimate place from which to embrace the awe-inspiring sunset or romantic dinners under star-speckled skies.

The menu offers guests anything from seafood symphonies to unique Maldivian fusion gourmet dishes that draw on Asian and Mediterranean flavours.

The authentic, creative and artfully created dishes can be enhanced further by the ultimate wine pairing on the recommendation of the in-house sommelier.

Exceptional fine dining fare, wine sourced from the best regions across the globe, classical elegant service and the sights and sounds of the cerulean lagoon — this is the place for a gourmet dining experience par excellence.

For guests who would like to experience an extraordinary overwater dining experience, the Piano Deck is a sensational option. Perched atop the grand-piano shaped deck surrounded entirely by the mesmerising lagoon, this is the ultimate place to enjoy gourmet dishes to the sights and sounds of the endless Indian Ocean.

Floating breakfasts are another sensational option for private overwater dining with an undeniably immersive flair. Best enjoyed in a Water Pool Villa, pre-selected breakfast dishes are delivered to the villa and served in the pool — enjoyed over the lagoon and in the water itself, this experience is as memorable as it is novel.

Last, but certainly not least, guests can voyage into the deep blue aboard the resort’s very own Maldivian dhoni, Nooma. Created to resemble the original Maldivian sailing boats and enhanced with modern creature comforts, guests can sail into the sunset while enjoying gourmet meals they will never forget. An authentic experience — made even more magical when the dolphins come out to play — a meal aboard Nooma is sure to be unforgettable.

All of these overwater dining experiences have been carefully created to not only leave an indelible memory, but to be wonderfully romantic. And one thing is for sure, this tropical oasis is certainly the place for a little romance; we are proud to announce that Baros has just been named “The Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort” by the World Travel Awards for the 9th year in a row.

The Maldives Icon – Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport. This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef. It’s paradise personified.

Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldivian Icon. An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.

HOW: Rates at Baros start from $733 per night in a Deluxe Villa, including breakfast, excluding taxes. To make a booking or for more information, visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or on +960 664 26 7.