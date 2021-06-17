Hilton signs fourth Maldives resort, Amingiri to open end 2021

Hilton, one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with Amingiri Holdings, a hospitality focused subsidiary of Maldivian construction and real estate development company Amin Construction to launch the 109 all-villa Hilton Maldives Amingiri.

Scheduled to open at the end of this year, Hilton Maldives Amingiri will mark the entry of Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand into the Maldives.

It will be the fourth resort under the company’s portfolio of brands in the Maldives, joining Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“The Maldives remains one of the world’s most highly sought-after destinations and the signing of Hilton Maldives Amingiri reflects the excellent growth potential we see in the market,” Guy Phillips, Senior Vice President, Development, Asia Australasia, Hilton, said.

“We are delighted to be embarking on this partnership with Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd to launch our Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in the country. We are confident their experience in developing world-class resorts in the Maldives, combined with Hilton’s strong commercial engine, will place us at the top of mind for leisure travellers when it is safe to travel again.”

Hilton Maldives Amingiri is strategically located on Amingiri Island in the Male Atoll, directly accessible from the Maldives’ Velana International Airport via a 15-minute speedboat ride.

The resort will feature 109 well-spaced beach and water villas, each with a private pool, including an exclusive six-bedroom villa ideal for travellers looking to reunite and create new travel memories with loved ones around the world in an iconic destination after more than a year of connecting remotely.

A pool, spa, fitness centre and salon will also be available for guests to clock in time to work out or to refresh themselves.

Guests can enjoy an array of dining options from the resort’s six restaurants and bars to suit their mood and palate throughout the day, including:

Habitat: the resort’s all-day dining restaurant which celebrates international cuisines inspired by cultures ranging from the Mediterranean to South East Asia through its live kitchens, presenting a delectable breakfast spread in the morning before evolving into an a la carte dining venue for lunch and dinner where guests can enjoy themed nights offering indulgent flavours from around the world.

Re-Fuel: A teens-only zone where junior guests can gain access through a secret speakeasy-style entrance in the kids’ club. The rooftop deck is a tranquil oasis where teens can relax and unwind. A dedicated bar will serve a curated menu specifically catering to the needs and wants of the teenage traveller.

EDEN: An adults-only resort’s destination bar specialising in champagne and gin-based drinks in a highly bespoke and intimate setting where guests can celebrate special occasions with unparalleled views of the Maldivian sunset.

“As the most recognised name in hospitality, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has one of the largest footprints across the globe. Even more importantly, the brand is known the world over for the positive impact it brings to each new destination we enter through the employment opportunities we create and renowned levels of hospitality we bring to the location,” Alexandra Jaritz, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said.

“We are thrilled to be seeing our flagship brand represented in the Maldives and look forward to providing the perfect setting for families and friends to reconnect and make new travel memories when the resort debuts in the coming months.”

The upcoming Hilton Maldives Amingiri will feature Hilton CleanStay, an industry-leading programme to deliver a new standard of cleanliness and disinfection across all of Hilton’s hotels globally, providing peace-of-mind from check-in to check-out.

“For over a century, Hilton has built a stellar reputation with its ability to deliver performance and growth through their strong teams and commercial capabilities,” Daniel Welk, Asset Manager, Amingiri Holdings, said.

“We are confident our partnership with Hilton will be a successful one and are excited to work with them to bring to life our shared vision of delivering the most exceptional levels of service and hospitality to international travellers to the Maldives when Hilton Maldives Amingiri opens.”