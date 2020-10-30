ITB Berlin 2021 shifts to fully virtual event

Next year ITB Berlin will take place as an entirely virtual event, making it the second time the world’s leading travel trade show does not see a physical presence.

ITB Berlin 2021 and the accompanying ITB Berlin Convention will be open to trade visitors only. The trade visitor days will take place from March 9-12, 2021, adding an extra day to the event.

“The situation surrounding the pandemic remains difficult, particularly for the travel and tourism industry. Our decision to hold ITB Berlin 2021 as an entirely virtual event now provides exhibitors and trade visitors with maximum planning certainty,” said David Ruetz, Head of ITB Berlin, explaining the move.

“We have developed an alternative concept with which we as the world’s leading travel trade show can again offer our partners and customers a reliable platform for global networking, business and content. The event will be highly relevant in terms of content. In these challenging times business meetings, exchanging specialist information and orientation are of special value for the industry.”

Among other features, the virtual concept of ITB Berlin 2021 will include numerous live-streamed high-level panel discussions and lectures as well as digital networking opportunities, an intelligent matchmaking event and a virtual exhibition area.

On November 16, ITB Berlin will provide further information on exhibitor and sponsorship packages, tickets and booking options.

ITB Berlin’s recent experience with virtual formats has been positive. With its launch of itb.com in March, the team had already established a global virtual platform for the tourism industry. Next to daily news, it features podcasts, networking opportunities and monthly Virtual Convention sessions.

In mid-October, ITB Berlin and the Berlin Travel Festival as well as ITB Asia in Singapore successfully held virtual tourism events. Numerous leading industry speakers, some of them in person, others live-streamed from remote locations, took part in discussions and exchanged information on a variety of topics ranging from marketing and sales to CSR.

Germany’s ITB tourism fair was canceled this year due to the spread of the coronavirus — the first such cancellation in its 54-year-long history.

In 2019, a total of 10,000 exhibitors from 181 countries displayed their products and services to 160,000 visitors, including 113,500 trade visitors.

Maldives is a regular exhibitor at ITB Berlin.