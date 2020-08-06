Pullman Hotels launches global brand campaign with Paris Saint-Germain

Pullman Hotels & Resorts has unveiled The Art Of Pullman brand campaign in collaboration with one of the world’s most popular football brands, Paris Saint-Germain.

The global campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, an official partner of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless, is inspired by the brand passion for art and design, and interprets different hotel experiences in a modern, aspirational and artistic way.

The campaign celebrates the power of art through the Paris Saint-Germain players, showcasing the star athletes in a series of digital episodes.

“At Pullman, we strive to blur the boundaries between art and life, so naturally we are excited to be launching such a compelling project with Paris Saint-Germain, which represents a shared ethos: being masters of your art,” Lilian Roten, Global Vice President, Brand Management, Pullman Hotels & Resorts, said.

“In these challenging times, we want to inspire everyone to take a moment to enjoy the artistry at work in the individual approaches of the Paris Saint-Germain players and encourage Pullman guests to think more about what they would like to achieve, what they find fulfilling, and how they deem and value success.”

The campaign, which will debut on Pullman’s social media platforms, YouTube channel and on the Pullman website throughout August, will feature several top Paris Saint-Germain players, including Neymar JR, Kylian Mbappé, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Christiane Endler, as they set out to inspire and encourage viewers to push their boundaries and think outside the box.

“We are very proud of this activation with Pullman Hotels & Resorts,” Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain’s Chief Partnerships Officer, said.

“It is the first major campaign we have worked on with one of the Accor Group’s individual brands after a strong first season of our Principal Partnership, where the focus has been on the new ALL – Accor Live Limitless program. There is a great synergy between the Pullman brand and the club, as this #ArtofPullman campaign demonstrates, and we are very much looking forward to working with them on this and other exciting campaigns.”

In addition to Paris Saint-Germain’s involvement, photographer Brooklyn Beckham, an artist in his own right, has lent his creative touch to the new campaign, in behind-the-scenes images. Beckham featured the Paris Saint-Germain players he filmed in an exclusive campaign video series.

“Art plays an important role in my life and ever since I picked up a camera for the first time, I found it easy for me to express myself and love how it enabled me to capture my perspective,” Brooklyn Beckham said.

“It was fun to participate in Pullman’s new brand campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. I hope it will allow audiences to see the players through a different lens.”

Art isn’t just for walls, it’s for living. Placing a strong resonance on mastering one’s craft, Pullman’s relationship with contemporary art has developed alongside the brand’s core mission of nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit. New entrepreneurs are invited by Pullman to unlock their potential, as they create the ideal environment to ignite creativity.

As a brand driven to provide a unique work and play dynamic for its guests, Pullman aims to inspire and encourage travellers to achieve their goals, be it in their arena of choice or on canvas.

“Pullman understands that its hyper-connected guests are instinctively inquisitive, that they are driven to be creative and want to feel empowered to push the boundaries in their everyday lives,” Steven Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Accor, said.

“The new ‘The Art Of’ campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, which was conceived and produced by our Chief Creative Officer Jean-Guilhem Lamberti and his talented team, brings to life Pullman’s modern perspective and adventurous spirit in providing an all-encompassing hotel experience that appeals to open-minded, forward thinking travellers.”

The Pullman brand purpose is to stimulate the body and mind of its guests to ensure they perform at their very best. From performance fueling menus, energising fitness offerings, dynamic food and beverage experiences, vibrant and happening nightlife, and live art performances, visitors can feel at their very best whether traveling for business or leisure.

This new global brand campaign sparks curiosity and stimulates the mind in a way which will inspire guests to push their boundaries further whether staying at home or when they travel and stay with Pullman.

In Maldives, Pullman Hotels & Resorts runs the recently-opened Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is located in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, a 55-minute domestic flight from Velana International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride from Kooddoo Airport.

The all-inclusive Pullman Maldives Maamutaa boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters for a truly memorable experience of the region’s marine life up close.

Guests will never go hungry, as the resort boasts one of the most generous, all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, complete with a variety of culinary delights available at six outlets across the island.

Children and teens are well catered for at Playground and Skillz Sports Centre, with a range of entertaining and educational activities including snooker, table tennis, various board games and a golf simulator. Nature walks, treasure hunts, and outdoor sports are also available for the adventurers at heart to enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

Fitness enthusiasts can start at the resort’s Fit Trail island jogging track with five fitness stations offering a variety of physical trails, or level up with a complete boot-camp Raaveriya Workout experience that kick starts with callisthenics followed by an invigorating run on the beach and a refreshing swim in the lagoon.

For complete restoration of the body, mind and soul, choose from a selection of signature facials, body treatments and massage therapies available at the resort’s Spa by Phytomer, which features eight treatment rooms perched over a shallow, white sand lagoon.