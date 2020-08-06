SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives win Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the lifestyle resorts located at Crossroads Maldives, have won Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award, less than a year since their opening.

Last week, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme, which has been expanded to include the Certificate of Excellence recognition as well, celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on TripAdvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Both SAii Lagoon and Hard Rock Hotel were recognised as Travellers’ Choice winners, making them among the top 10 per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor.

SAii Lagoon Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

A free-spirited tropical escape in the Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport by boat, SAii Lagoon Maldives is an irreverent and playful escape for couples, families and friends in search of a casual and captivating destination getaway.

The resort’s playful design ethos are on show at Miss Olive Oyl, the poolside Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, a Thai fusion eatery with open kitchen and alfresco dining areas.

Guests can also enjoy a range of water sports and wellness offerings, while discovering Maldivian cultural activities.

This is all part of a personal journey that can be further tailored by creating your own bathroom amenities using natural ingredients from the resort’s Aroma Lab and custom-made kids pyjamas in rooms and creature comfort pillows.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives boasts 178 spacious guest rooms, including family suites, beach villas, and one- and two-bedroom overwater pool villas, exclusively on a beautiful island.

Inspired by local culture, tropical architecture has been infused with contemporary design features, alongside regionally-inspired authentic music memorabilia.

Guests are able to enjoy exclusive brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Stay music programme, which offers complimentary use of Fender guitars and Crosley record players for in-room jam sessions, as well as a renowned full-service Rock Spa, a Rock Shop selling all brand merchandise, Roxity Kids Club, and Teen Spirit Club.

Guests can also treat their taste buds to delectable on-site food and beverage options, ranging from a pool bar and all-day dining, to a Latin and Mexican restaurant, and in-villa dining experiences, or to enjoy authentic American cuisine amidst the ultimate rock atmosphere at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives just steps from the hotel.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. PHOTO/ S HOTELS

SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives are part of Crossroads Maldives, the Maldives’ first and largest integrated tourist destination owned by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.