International News Travel

United Airlines to resume service on over 25 international routes in September

10 views August 1, 2020

(Reuters) – United Airlines (UAL.O) plans to resume service on more than 25 international routes in September, the U.S. carrier said on Friday, as many countries ease travel restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said it will add flights to destinations including Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America in September, while flying 37% of its overall schedule compared with a year earlier.

The company’s flight schedule represents a 4% rise in capacity compared to August, United said.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

The story of Bodu mas and Koadi kendun
Aitken Spence Hotels offers extra flexibility for bookings as Maldives resorts reopen
Avani Hotels on track to complete pipeline projects, Maldives resort to open in late 2021
Maldives briefs over 1k Chinese agents on post-Covid travel
OZEN by Atmosphere wins TripAdvisor recognition as one of Asia’s top hotels for service
There is no ‘zero risk’ in easing travel restrictions, WHO says

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House