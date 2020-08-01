United Airlines to resume service on over 25 international routes in September

(Reuters) – United Airlines (UAL.O) plans to resume service on more than 25 international routes in September, the U.S. carrier said on Friday, as many countries ease travel restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said it will add flights to destinations including Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America in September, while flying 37% of its overall schedule compared with a year earlier.

The company’s flight schedule represents a 4% rise in capacity compared to August, United said.

