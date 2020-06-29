Outrigger Konotta Maldives recognised as top beach resort by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East

Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort has been recognised among the best beach resorts in the world, at the 2020 Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards is the premier travel industry awards in the Gulf region as voted for by the readers of the magazine. Readers vote for their favourite travel experiences, from destinations and hotels, to airlines and tour operators.

Winners of the 2020 edition of the awards were announced Wednesday.

Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort was the runner-up in Favourite Beach Hotel (International) category.

The private island of Konotta is located 340 kilometres to the south of capital Male, and is conveniently accessible via a 55-minute flight from the main Velana International Airport to Kaadedhdhoo Airport followed by a scenic 30-minute journey on a luxurious private yacht.

The award-winning Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort offers guests the largest average villa sizes in the Maldives. Comprising 29 Beach Pool Villas, 21 Ocean Pool Villas, two Lagoon Pool Villas and the three-bedroom Grand Konotta Villa, the resort offers a complete sense of privacy and intimate luxury.

Captivate your senses with innovative dining concepts, the Navasana Spa, and high-end facilities. In between your diving lesson and massage, indulge in sumptuous Maldivian cuisine or a glass of white Burgundy in one of the resort’s restaurants or the comfort of your villa. As the sun sets, sample Japanese single malts at the Teppan bar whilst drinking in endless ocean views.

Outrigger’s resort in Maldives remains closed due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives as well as countries around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For more information and future bookings, please visit the resort’s website.