International News Travel

Foreign tourists can book holidays in Spain from July – minister

75 views May 25, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Foreign tourists can book vacations in Spain from July as the two-week self-quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended by then, the tourism minister said on Monday.

One of the worst-hit nations in the world from the coronavirus, tourism-dependent Spain is gradually easing a strict lockdown though it has kept a quarantine for visitors so as to prevent a second wave of infections.

“It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July,” Reyes Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Maldives relaxes entry rules, cuts fees for tourist yachts
Summer Island Maldives hosts virtual Eid celebrations
Vakkaru Maldives appoints Iain McCormack as General Manager
More patients than beds in Mumbai as India faces surge in virus cases
Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
France wants its citizens to holiday at home this summer

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House