Making post-coronavirus travel plans? Check out Anantara Maldives ‘Best of Kihavah’ package

Anantara Kikavah Maldives Villas has announced a new holiday package with special rates and the ability to enjoy the best experiences offered by the resort.

First up in the Best of Kikavah package is transportation to the Baa atoll island archipelago, nestled within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve full of diverse marine life.

On arrival, guests will see the migration of manta rays, taking part in a snorkelling experience in what Anantara calls an underwater ballet.

Guests will be given the choice of a beach pool villa or an overwater villa, along with half-board, with breakfast and dinner available at three restaurants.

During the stay, a three-course lunch will be prepared at the resort’s Sea venue, a restaurant and wine cellar surrounded by expansive glass offering spectacular views of the marine life.

The finale of the package is an experience in Sky, a bar doubling as one of the two overwater observatories in the Maldives. Upon the roof deck opening, guests can gaze at the stars.

Priced at $8,800, the package includes accommodation for two and is valid until October 31, 2021. It will be available once the resort reopens in the third quarter of this year.

Anantara Kihavah is just 35 minutes by seaplane from the main Velana International Airport. Following the scenic flight, guests arrive to a picture-perfect setting surrounded by the jewel-coloured waters and uninhabited islands of the majestic Indian Ocean.

Comprising 75 one-bedroom villas, four two-bedroom residences and a three-bedroom residence, each hideaway boasts large personal infinity-edge pools, dining pavilions, expansive wooden sundecks and ample lounging areas complete with swinging daybeds, hammocks and sun loungers.

All villas feature his and hers walk-in wardrobes, rain showers, outdoor showers and over-sized bathtubs big enough for two. Sunken glass bottom bathtubs in the over water villas offer a mesmerising view of the sparkling ocean, both below and beyond the adjacent infinity-edge pool.

For more information and to make bookings, please call +960 660 1020 or email kihavah.maldives@anantara.com.