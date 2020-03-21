Isle of well-being: float into bliss at Four Seasons Maldives Kuda Huraa’s new-look island spa

Enter an all-new world of wellness and wonder – from an expanded jetty arrival to elevated relaxation area, sparkling surrounds to a rooftop Night Spa – as part of The Island Spa revamp at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

Sail across blue, step into green, and stand in awe of the new-look Island Spa: a haven of peace and purity where white walls, Moorish arches, water ponds, lush foliage and ocean treatments set the scene for nature-inspired therapy.

Simple geometric lines and shining symmetrical arches sit in stark yet splendid contrast to nature’s free-form flow. Ethereal whites, earthly architecture and tropical foliage catch the light and dance with shadows, while the ever-fluid blue envelops for an immersion into self and surrounds.

The re-designed Relaxation Area is adorned in muted fabrics with whispered accents of metal and copper. A new water pond feature soothes while additional private seating invites serenity. Decorative hexagonal and diamond shaped floor tiles creates an underfoot artwork and invites a dance of daydreams.

Move beyond the airy meeting point and follow a sandy path to the over-water suites where curative care abounds. Moonlight magic comes courtesy of The Night Spa’s new home, steps closer to the stars on a treetop terrace. Double massage tables, a crystal-singing bowl, and circular bath complete the union in every sense of the word.

Here, succumb to a 150-minute soul-soothing experience beneath a blanket of stars. Designed to stop the storm of stress and self-doubt and help attune to inner stillness, it focuses on the vagus nerve – the master of memory-making and relaxation – and includes a Gigartina Beauty Bath, Bach flower essence wrap, Kuda Huraa Healing Waters Massage and Vagus Face Treatment.

The Island Spa’s menu has also been embellished with the introduction of Yin and Shakti Yoga, Yoga Nidra and Pranayama sessions in the new Yoga Pavilion.

To supplement the on-site expertise of The Island Spa team, 2020 will see an inspiring collection of Visiting Masters bringing a variety of therapies, skills and insight from across the globe. Highlights include powerful pain-relieving chi healing; insightful clairvoyance; soothing aqua yoga; restorative deep tissue massage; guiding astrology readings and life coaching; resonant sound healing, and enlivening Kundalini yoga.

Each therapist brings a wealth of experience, and a personal and intuitive approach to wellbeing.

Combining innovation, wellness and conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a 44-acre, 103-villa wonderland in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — a 30-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

Its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa lies to the south: an enchanting garden island complete with Island Spa sea sanctuary and Tropicsurf coaches and guides. It features 96 thatched beach and water accommodations constructed by local craftsmen using indigenous materials and techniques to reflect a true sense of the Maldives.

The luxury catamaran Four Seasons Explorer connects the two properties via three, four and seven-night cruises, plus private leisure, surf and manta ray charters.

The latest addition to the Maldives collection, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll opened in 2016 as the group’s first exclusive-use private island: off limits to everyone else, limitless to the guests.

