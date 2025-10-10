Baros Maldives celebrates festive season with iconic experiences, island traditions

This festive season, Baros Maldives unveils Echoes from Baros — a programme of celebrations inspired by the island’s heritage, nature and timeless spirit of togetherness. From intimate Champagne Dinners beneath starlit skies to immersive eco-adventures on the house reef, each experience is crafted to weave cherished memories with the island’s enduring elegance.

Rising gracefully above the lagoon, the iconic Lighthouse Restaurant, celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes centre stage with curated festive dinners, where guests savour gourmet artistry perfectly paired with fine wines, framed by sweeping ocean views. For moments steeped in Maldivian tradition, Baros’ handcrafted dhoni, Nooma, sets sail into golden horizons, offering sunset voyages that echo the romance and seafaring spirit of the Maldives. This festive season also features the much-loved Baros Festive Culinary Challenge, sparking the spirit of friendly competition and honouring a long-standing island tradition.

Beneath the waves, the Eco Explorer Experience invites guests to celebrate the season of generosity by giving back to the reef through guided snorkels, coral planting and conservation dives. Meanwhile, the Baros Treasure Hunt continues weekly, offering one lucky winner a seven-night stay with a guest. Each encounter with the vibrant marine life blends discovery and contribution, echoing Baros’ enduring respect for nature.

Celebrations also unfold in the heart of the island, where lantern-lit dinners, festive barbecues and wine evenings bring together flavours of the season in settings of rare intimacy. For the ultimate indulgence, the Piano Deck transforms into a stage above the lagoon — a private dining experience suspended between sea and sky.

Moments of renewal await at Serenity Spa, nestled within the island’s greenery. Here, rituals such as the Baros Forest Therapy by Aromatherapy Associates offer a pause for reflection, enveloping guests in the healing embrace of nature as the year comes to a close.

Throughout December, Echoes from Baros invites guests to celebrate not only the season, but the deeper values of heritage, togetherness, intimacy and renewal. Every detail, from private cinema under the stars to Champagne toasts at sea, is designed to transform the festive season into something truly timeless.

More than just a celebration, Echoes from Baros offers a journey into the island’s soul, where each experience becomes a memory to be treasured long after the lanterns fade and the horizon quietens.

For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.