News
Baros Maldives celebrates festive season with iconic experiences, island traditions
This festive season, Baros Maldives unveils Echoes from Baros — a programme of celebrations inspired by the island’s heritage, nature and timeless spirit of togetherness. From intimate Champagne Dinners beneath starlit skies to immersive eco-adventures on the house reef, each experience is crafted to weave cherished memories with the island’s enduring elegance.
Rising gracefully above the lagoon, the iconic Lighthouse Restaurant, celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes centre stage with curated festive dinners, where guests savour gourmet artistry perfectly paired with fine wines, framed by sweeping ocean views. For moments steeped in Maldivian tradition, Baros’ handcrafted dhoni, Nooma, sets sail into golden horizons, offering sunset voyages that echo the romance and seafaring spirit of the Maldives. This festive season also features the much-loved Baros Festive Culinary Challenge, sparking the spirit of friendly competition and honouring a long-standing island tradition.
Beneath the waves, the Eco Explorer Experience invites guests to celebrate the season of generosity by giving back to the reef through guided snorkels, coral planting and conservation dives. Meanwhile, the Baros Treasure Hunt continues weekly, offering one lucky winner a seven-night stay with a guest. Each encounter with the vibrant marine life blends discovery and contribution, echoing Baros’ enduring respect for nature.
Celebrations also unfold in the heart of the island, where lantern-lit dinners, festive barbecues and wine evenings bring together flavours of the season in settings of rare intimacy. For the ultimate indulgence, the Piano Deck transforms into a stage above the lagoon — a private dining experience suspended between sea and sky.
Moments of renewal await at Serenity Spa, nestled within the island’s greenery. Here, rituals such as the Baros Forest Therapy by Aromatherapy Associates offer a pause for reflection, enveloping guests in the healing embrace of nature as the year comes to a close.
Throughout December, Echoes from Baros invites guests to celebrate not only the season, but the deeper values of heritage, togetherness, intimacy and renewal. Every detail, from private cinema under the stars to Champagne toasts at sea, is designed to transform the festive season into something truly timeless.
More than just a celebration, Echoes from Baros offers a journey into the island’s soul, where each experience becomes a memory to be treasured long after the lanterns fade and the horizon quietens.
For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates second consecutive win in Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort has announced that the leading five-star luxury resort in the Maldives has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Resorts in the Indian Ocean, securing the #7 ranking in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). This marks the second consecutive year that the resort has earned a coveted place on the list, a testament to its unwavering commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and crafting experiences that truly “redefine time and space.”
The Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most respected accolades in the global travel industry, celebrating the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences as voted by passionate travelers. Standing tall among some of the leading luxury hospitality resort brands in the Maldives, Kuda Villingili’s repeat recognition reflects its growing reputation as a distinctive Maldivian sanctuary that blends island elegance, meaningful connection, and genuine hospitality.
Set within the tranquil waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili invites guests to rediscover balance and belonging through immersive island living. The resort’s 75 villas and residences—ranging from spacious beach sanctuaries to stunning overwater escapes—all feature private pools and panoramic views, offering an intimate connection to the ocean’s rhythm.
Whether unwinding at the 150-metre pool—the largest in the Maldives, indulging in eight distinct dining venues that span 12 global cuisines, or surrendering to bliss at the private island overwater Kuda Villingili Spa, guests are immersed in a seamless blend of luxury and authenticity.
The resort’s location near Chickens Break, one of the Maldives’ most renowned surf spots, also makes it a favorite for adventure-seekers—while curated experiences for couples, families, and wellness travelers ensure that every guest finds their own rhythm of paradise.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “To be voted among the best in the Indian Ocean for two years in a row affirms our team’s passion and dedication to creating experiences that are both heartfelt and unforgettable. It’s a celebration of the people who bring Kuda Villingili to life each day.”
The achievement further reinforces Kuda Villingili’s position among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, setting it apart through its thoughtfully curated experiences, design aesthetics inspired by nature, and commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. With this renewed recognition, Kuda Villingili recommits to innovative experiences by expanding wellness, culinary and surf offerings, sustainability and community stewardship; maintaining eco-sensitive design and investing in local partnerships and by further enhancing personalization and connection redefining how guests feel at home, from pre-arrival to the final sunset.
A world where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and serenity in the North Malé Atoll. From gourmet journeys and surf adventures to mindful wellness rituals and family-friendly activities, the resort curates every experience to inspire connection and celebration.
This second consecutive award is more than a badge of honor — it’s affirmation from the very people who matter most: past guests, returning visitors, and new patrons who found something unforgettable at Kuda Villingili.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives earns global recognition in prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives has been recognised as one of the world’s best resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a place among the top global destinations. This international recognition reflects the resort’s enduring commitment to creating soulful, personalised experiences that capture the true essence of island hospitality.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo Maldives represents more than just a luxury retreat—it is a sanctuary where time slows and nature takes the lead. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the island invites guests to rediscover life’s simplest pleasures and form a genuine connection with the natural world. For many, Milaidhoo is a journey of the heart—an intimate escape that celebrates authenticity, tranquillity, and human connection.
The resort extended its heartfelt appreciation to its guests for their votes and continued trust. “It is through the loyalty and support of our guests that we are able to grow, evolve, and refine what makes Milaidhoo so unique,” the team shared. “We are deeply grateful to those who have shared in our story and look forward to welcoming them back to create new memories together.”
Milaidhoo also paid tribute to its dedicated team—affectionately known as the Milaidhoo Family—whose passion and genuine Maldivian warmth lie at the core of every experience. The award, the resort stated, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and heartfelt service.
As pioneers of authentic Maldivian hospitality, Milaidhoo remains deeply rooted in the cultural heritage and natural beauty that define the Maldives, continuing to offer a timeless experience where every guest becomes part of the island’s story.
Meditation
Finding balance: Story of wellness at Ayada Maldives
At Ayada Maldives, wellness is not an add-on to the guest experience, it is part of the island’s natural rhythm. Surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean and the vibrant energy of the tropics, guests are invited to rediscover balance through yoga, movement, and mindfulness, guided by the resort’s resident instructor, Satyam.
Rooted in Tradition
Satyam’s journey to Ayada began far from the turquoise waters of the Maldives, in the Himalayan foothills of Rishikesh — a town revered as the birthplace of yoga. There, he trained under some of India’s most respected teachers, completing over 500 hours of certified practice. Satyam also studied naturopathy, Ayurvedic Panchakarma, and therapeutic yoga, equipping him with a holistic understanding of the connection between body, mind, and spirit.
This depth of knowledge now shapes the wellness offering at Ayada Maldives, where each session blends authentic yogic principles with the serene energy of the island.
An Inclusive Approach to Wellbeing
From sunrise yoga on the beach to sunset meditation at the Zero Degree Pagoda, Satyam’s classes are designed to meet guests wherever they are in their journey. His teaching philosophy is simple — yoga should be accessible to everyone.
Beginners are gently guided through foundational poses, while experienced practitioners can explore more advanced techniques and breathwork. Beyond yoga, Ayada’s wellness programme also includes reformer Pilates, Tai Chi, high-intensity interval training, and even children’s yoga, ensuring that every guest — regardless of age or ability — finds their place in the island’s rhythm of movement.
Where Nature Enhances the Practice
What makes Ayada’s approach truly special is its setting. For Satyam, the island itself plays an active role in every session. The ocean breeze, the scent of tropical flora, and the gentle sound of waves create an atmosphere that naturally calms the mind and deepens the practice.
“The energy here is different,” he explains. “You can feel it the moment you start to breathe — the island encourages you to slow down, to be present, to reconnect.”
Wellness at Ayada Maldives is more than a daily ritual — it is an invitation to reconnect with oneself, to find stillness in motion, and to rediscover the joy of balance.
For more on Ayada Maldives’ wellness offerings, visit www.ayadamaldives.com.
