Featured
Wellness visionaries unite for SOUL Festival 2025 at Soneva Fushi
If the terms ‘peak performance’ and ‘breathwork’ are not yet part of one’s vocabulary, they are likely to be after five days at SOUL Festival 2025. Set to take place from 9th to 13th October at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, this year’s edition marks the highly anticipated return of Jamie Wheal and Julie Webster, co-founders of the Flow Genome Project and two of the most prominent figures in the world of transformational wellness.
Following their captivating sessions at last year’s festival, the pair return with a newly curated programme of immersive experiences designed to enhance movement, mindset and emotional wellbeing. Mornings begin barefoot, awakening the body; days are enriched with science-based insights into the brain’s most powerful states; and evenings are grounded in restorative practices that leave participants centred, clear, and recharged. The Flow Genome Project’s methods, which are followed by elite athletes, creatives, CEOs and even special forces operatives, will once again be brought to life amidst the serene meeting point of jungle, ocean and refined luxury.
Throughout the festival, guests can expect movement practices that reconnect them with their bodies, workshops aimed at fostering greater ease in relationships, and breathwork sessions that promote nervous system recovery and a deep sense of calm. The experience is a journey in learning how to attune, release, and rediscover one’s natural rhythm.
Joining Jamie and Julie this year are Sanctum founders Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, Nathalie Schyllert of Bodyism, Peigín Crowley of Ground Wellbeing, and a host of leading names in holistic health and performance, including Tim Gray, Dr Timm Golueke, Roses Gabor, Frida Redknapp, Kirsten King, Adrienne Adhami, Dong Juan, Anika Lefebvre, and Nils Behrens.
SOUL Festival is Soneva’s annual celebration of visionaries, seekers, and innovators from across the globe. This year’s programme is ambitious, the setting is extraordinary, and places are limited. Guests booking before 31st August 2025 will enjoy a 10% saving with the SOUL Festival early bird offer.
Returning home unchanged may not be an option.
Featured
Maldives resorts unite to champion seagrass conservation
Seventeen resorts across the Maldives have united in a pledge to protect the country’s vital seagrass habitats, forming the #SeagrassIndustryLeader Circle through a collaborative initiative led by Maldives Resilient Reefs (MRR) and the Blue Marine Foundation. The launch ceremony, held on Dhiffushi Island, recognised the participating resorts for their leadership in marine conservation and commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Seagrass meadows play an essential role in the Maldivian ecosystem. They support fisheries, stabilise coastlines by absorbing wave energy, bury carbon, produce oxygen, and provide habitats for marine life such as green turtles. Despite their ecological value, these underwater ecosystems are frequently undervalued and have come under threat due to removal associated with tourism developments and land reclamation, leading to a decline in their extent across many regions.
In response, the initiative calls on resorts to protect at least 80% of their baseline seagrass areas. The 17 early adopter resorts have pledged to recognise the ecological importance of these meadows, to cease harmful activities, and to lead the way in promoting ocean conservation within the tourism sector. Their commitment not only benefits biodiversity but positions them as leaders in sustainable tourism, setting a precedent for others to follow.
Since 2019, MRR and the Blue Marine Foundation have championed seagrass conservation in the Maldives, presenting these habitats as both a natural asset to the tourism industry and a crucial ally in the global fight against climate change. The joint effort represents a significant step forward for marine preservation and the future of environmentally responsible travel in the region.
The resorts that have made this commitment include:
- Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
- Anantara Veli Maldives
- Naladhu Private Island Maldives
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru
- Dhawa Ihuru
- Angsana Velavaru
- Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
- Coco Bodu Hithi
- Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
- Kurumba Maldives
- LUX* South Ari Atoll
- Niyama Private Islands Maldives
- Siyam World Maldives
- Six Senses Laamu
- Six Senses Kanuhura
- Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
- Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa.
Lawrence Menz, Director of Sustainability at Six Senses Laamu, one of the early pioneers in seagrass protection since the 2019 #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass campaign, noted that their efforts have resulted in nearly a two-fold increase in sightings of sharks and turtles. This enhancement to marine life has become a key attraction for guests, positively impacting both the environment and the resort’s revenue, thereby creating a beneficial cycle of conservation and tourism.
Shaha Hashim, Executive Director of Maldives Resilient Reefs, emphasised that the project supports resorts in mapping their seagrass areas and developing educational materials for staff and guests to raise awareness and appreciation. Annual reviews will be conducted to track progress, and resorts failing to meet their commitments will have their logos removed from the project’s website. She encouraged more resorts to recognise the value of seagrass as a tourism asset and a critical component of marine conservation.
Muhusina Abdul Rahman, Director of Protected Areas at the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism and Environment, highlighted the role of seagrass in achieving the nation’s 30×30 marine protection target under the High Ambition Coalition. She stressed that beyond the numerical area targets, ecological representativeness and connectivity must be taken into account. Protecting all habitats used by endangered species, such as the seagrass feeding grounds of turtles alongside their nesting beaches, is essential to meeting this global commitment effectively.
Featured
Where tranquillity meets adventure: discover The Atollia’s twin resort experience
The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is more than a destination; it is an experience in constant motion. Situated on a single island, it is home to two distinct realms, each with its own unique rhythm and atmosphere. United by a sweeping lagoon, the refined tranquillity of Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives and the lively, family-centric energy of Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort Maldives are seamlessly connected, inviting guests of all generations to discover their personal paradise.
At one end of the island lies Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, a sophisticated retreat where the warmth of Thai hospitality meets the natural beauty of the Maldives. Elegant beachfront and overwater villas, styled in soothing neutral palettes, offer panoramic ocean views and secluded stretches of sand. Guests are immersed in serene privacy, enhanced by exceptional dining and transformative wellness experiences.
Across the lagoon, Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort presents a vibrant and playful atmosphere. Inspired by the underwater world, this resort encourages families to explore and connect. At its heart is an expansive water complex featuring lagoon pools, exhilarating slides, and the Maldives’ longest lazy river. Contemporary villas include bunk beds in every family room, while the Kids’ Club, water playground, and Games Room cater to children and teenagers alike. With varied dining options and wellness spaces tailored for both adults and younger guests, every moment is designed for shared enjoyment and discovery.
As part of The Atollia Destination Plan, visitors are invited to indulge in more than ten distinctive dining venues across both resorts. From refined overwater restaurants to lively beachfront grills, each setting offers a unique character, showcasing Thai, Italian, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian cuisines crafted through a fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques. Together, they establish The Atollia as a destination rich in flavour, connection, and cultural expression.
This commitment to immersion continues into the realm of wellness. Guests have full access to the holistic offerings of both resorts, each defined by its own rhythm and style. At Centara Grand Lagoon, Spa Cenvaree Retreat is a sanctuary of calm, specialising in Thai and Ayurvedic therapies delivered with quiet expertise. Here, wellness is approached as a journey, with retreat-style programmes, guided rituals, and deeply personalised care.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon, traditional healing is reimagined through sensory-based treatments at Spa Cenvaree, while younger guests are introduced to the concept of well-being through the playful Candy Spa. Together, these offerings form a dual experience rooted in heritage and crafted for all generations.
The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is a place where private moments and shared experiences exist in harmony with the breathtaking surroundings of the Indian Ocean. Here, serenity, connection, and discovery are not mere concepts but the essence of everyday life. Guests of all ages—grandparents, parents, and children—are encouraged to move at their own pace, finding joy in both quiet reflection and vibrant adventure.
From ancient spa rituals to whimsical therapies for younger guests, The Atollia offers a rare and thoughtful balance. Wellness here transcends amenity; it becomes a way of life. Dining is not simply nourishment, but a curated journey through ten distinctive culinary experiences. Every activity is designed to be immersive, meaningful, and adaptable.
In a nation renowned for its natural beauty and luxurious escapes, The Atollia sets itself apart—not as a singular resort, but as a complete destination. For the curious, the culinary enthusiasts, the wellness seekers, and multigenerational travellers alike, this is the Maldives redefined: elevated, imaginative, and alive with possibility.
Featured
SAii Lagoon Maldives introduces brand signatures in wellness-led evolution
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton – part of the SAii Hotels & Resorts portfolio under S Hotels & Resorts – has officially relaunched with a refreshed brand identity built around the philosophy that ‘Peace of Mind is the Ultimate Luxury.’ In this renewed chapter, the resort positions itself not merely as a destination, but as a sanctuary of calm where personalised service, nature-inspired design, meaningful encounters, and sustainability are central to the guest experience.
The relaunch arrives at a moment when international travellers are placing increasing value on mindful journeys — prioritising not only physical comfort, but emotional clarity, genuine connection, and thoughtful care. SAii Lagoon Maldives’ new identity has been crafted in response to this shift, embracing slower, more intentional travel with a focus on wellbeing and cultural resonance.
This evolution signals more than just a visual rebrand. The introduction of Brand Signatures — a collection of curated experiences offered across the resort — marks a fundamental transformation. Designed to foster joy and tranquillity, these initiatives include:
- SAii Gurus, a team of friendly local experts who provide a warm welcome and help guests uncover authentic experiences and hidden gems;
- SAii Wellness Gurus, wellness specialists who deliver tailored care through yoga, guided meditation and spa therapies;
- Sensory Reception, an arrival experience that soothes with natural elements, calming aromas, and serene lighting;
- Digital Detox, an invitation to disconnect from screens and reconnect with self, nature, and companions, with electronic devices securely stored and charged;
- Fresh, Healthy, Happy, a dining philosophy that champions sustainably sourced ingredients and wholesome preparation across its signature outlets: Terra & Mar, Mr. Tomyam, Miss Olive Oyl, and the SAii Beach Club.
Guests can also enjoy refreshed spaces and an updated visual identity, with the newly imagined SAii Beach Club and SAii Spa anchoring the resort’s wellness-centric transformation. These enhancements aim to reflect SAii’s vibrant, relaxed spirit.
Alongside its guest-centred innovations, the resort maintains a strong commitment to environmental and community stewardship. SAii Lagoon Maldives has achieved Green Globe certification for three consecutive years and recently earned Gold Certification from the Environmental Impact Certification (EIC) by The Events Industry Council. Its sustainability efforts span the elimination of single-use plastics, carbon footprint reduction, marine conservation, and partnerships with local artisans and producers to support the regional economy.
Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina, remarked, “At SAii Lagoon Maldives, peace of mind begins the moment your toes touch our sun-kissed sands. More than just a stay, it’s a multi-island escape where ease, connection and purpose converge. From overwater serenity to underwater discovery, our refreshed identity and Brand Signatures ensure every moment is crafted with care — for our guests, the planet, and the communities around us.”
