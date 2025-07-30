Wellness visionaries unite for SOUL Festival 2025 at Soneva Fushi

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is more than a destination; it is an experience in constant motion. Situated on a single island, it is home to two distinct realms, each with its own unique rhythm and atmosphere. United by a sweeping lagoon, the refined tranquillity of Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives and the lively, family-centric energy of Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort Maldives are seamlessly connected, inviting guests of all generations to discover their personal paradise.

At one end of the island lies Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, a sophisticated retreat where the warmth of Thai hospitality meets the natural beauty of the Maldives. Elegant beachfront and overwater villas, styled in soothing neutral palettes, offer panoramic ocean views and secluded stretches of sand. Guests are immersed in serene privacy, enhanced by exceptional dining and transformative wellness experiences.

Across the lagoon, Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort presents a vibrant and playful atmosphere. Inspired by the underwater world, this resort encourages families to explore and connect. At its heart is an expansive water complex featuring lagoon pools, exhilarating slides, and the Maldives’ longest lazy river. Contemporary villas include bunk beds in every family room, while the Kids’ Club, water playground, and Games Room cater to children and teenagers alike. With varied dining options and wellness spaces tailored for both adults and younger guests, every moment is designed for shared enjoyment and discovery.

As part of The Atollia Destination Plan, visitors are invited to indulge in more than ten distinctive dining venues across both resorts. From refined overwater restaurants to lively beachfront grills, each setting offers a unique character, showcasing Thai, Italian, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian cuisines crafted through a fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques. Together, they establish The Atollia as a destination rich in flavour, connection, and cultural expression.

This commitment to immersion continues into the realm of wellness. Guests have full access to the holistic offerings of both resorts, each defined by its own rhythm and style. At Centara Grand Lagoon, Spa Cenvaree Retreat is a sanctuary of calm, specialising in Thai and Ayurvedic therapies delivered with quiet expertise. Here, wellness is approached as a journey, with retreat-style programmes, guided rituals, and deeply personalised care.

At Centara Mirage Lagoon, traditional healing is reimagined through sensory-based treatments at Spa Cenvaree, while younger guests are introduced to the concept of well-being through the playful Candy Spa. Together, these offerings form a dual experience rooted in heritage and crafted for all generations.

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is a place where private moments and shared experiences exist in harmony with the breathtaking surroundings of the Indian Ocean. Here, serenity, connection, and discovery are not mere concepts but the essence of everyday life. Guests of all ages—grandparents, parents, and children—are encouraged to move at their own pace, finding joy in both quiet reflection and vibrant adventure.

From ancient spa rituals to whimsical therapies for younger guests, The Atollia offers a rare and thoughtful balance. Wellness here transcends amenity; it becomes a way of life. Dining is not simply nourishment, but a curated journey through ten distinctive culinary experiences. Every activity is designed to be immersive, meaningful, and adaptable.

In a nation renowned for its natural beauty and luxurious escapes, The Atollia sets itself apart—not as a singular resort, but as a complete destination. For the curious, the culinary enthusiasts, the wellness seekers, and multigenerational travellers alike, this is the Maldives redefined: elevated, imaginative, and alive with possibility.