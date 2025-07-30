Maldives resorts unite to champion seagrass conservation

Seventeen resorts across the Maldives have united in a pledge to protect the country’s vital seagrass habitats, forming the #SeagrassIndustryLeader Circle through a collaborative initiative led by Maldives Resilient Reefs (MRR) and the Blue Marine Foundation. The launch ceremony, held on Dhiffushi Island, recognised the participating resorts for their leadership in marine conservation and commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

Seagrass meadows play an essential role in the Maldivian ecosystem. They support fisheries, stabilise coastlines by absorbing wave energy, bury carbon, produce oxygen, and provide habitats for marine life such as green turtles. Despite their ecological value, these underwater ecosystems are frequently undervalued and have come under threat due to removal associated with tourism developments and land reclamation, leading to a decline in their extent across many regions.

In response, the initiative calls on resorts to protect at least 80% of their baseline seagrass areas. The 17 early adopter resorts have pledged to recognise the ecological importance of these meadows, to cease harmful activities, and to lead the way in promoting ocean conservation within the tourism sector. Their commitment not only benefits biodiversity but positions them as leaders in sustainable tourism, setting a precedent for others to follow.

Since 2019, MRR and the Blue Marine Foundation have championed seagrass conservation in the Maldives, presenting these habitats as both a natural asset to the tourism industry and a crucial ally in the global fight against climate change. The joint effort represents a significant step forward for marine preservation and the future of environmentally responsible travel in the region.

The resorts that have made this commitment include:

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

Anantara Veli Maldives

Naladhu Private Island Maldives

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Dhawa Ihuru

Angsana Velavaru

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

Coco Bodu Hithi

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Kurumba Maldives

LUX* South Ari Atoll

Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Siyam World Maldives

Six Senses Laamu

Six Senses Kanuhura

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa.

Lawrence Menz, Director of Sustainability at Six Senses Laamu, one of the early pioneers in seagrass protection since the 2019 #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass campaign, noted that their efforts have resulted in nearly a two-fold increase in sightings of sharks and turtles. This enhancement to marine life has become a key attraction for guests, positively impacting both the environment and the resort’s revenue, thereby creating a beneficial cycle of conservation and tourism.

Shaha Hashim, Executive Director of Maldives Resilient Reefs, emphasised that the project supports resorts in mapping their seagrass areas and developing educational materials for staff and guests to raise awareness and appreciation. Annual reviews will be conducted to track progress, and resorts failing to meet their commitments will have their logos removed from the project’s website. She encouraged more resorts to recognise the value of seagrass as a tourism asset and a critical component of marine conservation.

Muhusina Abdul Rahman, Director of Protected Areas at the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism and Environment, highlighted the role of seagrass in achieving the nation’s 30×30 marine protection target under the High Ambition Coalition. She stressed that beyond the numerical area targets, ecological representativeness and connectivity must be taken into account. Protecting all habitats used by endangered species, such as the seagrass feeding grounds of turtles alongside their nesting beaches, is essential to meeting this global commitment effectively.