Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives launches eco-friendly initiative to recycle bed linens into hand cloths
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives has announced the launch of an innovative eco-friendly initiative to repurpose used bed linens into hand cloths for public restrooms. This initiative is a significant step under the “Recycle-Reuse” initiative, part of the broader Sun Siyam Care programme, reflecting the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
An initiative that was implemented recently by the Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s housekeeping team gives new life to previously discarded bed linens by converting them into hand cloths for the resorts public areas. This practice not only minimises waste but also aligns with the Olhuveli’s dedication to environmental responsibility, ultimately saving costs previously spent on paper tissues.
The step-by-step recycling process begins with the collection of damaged bed linens, which are then taken to the in-house tailor. Each king-sized bed sheet is carefully cut and crafted into approximately 60 pieces of 10×10 inch washcloths. The tailor cuts the bedsheet to 11×11 inches, folds an inch on each side, and stitches the edges to prevent fraying. This ensures that every piece of fabric is utilised to its fullest potential, with no chemicals involved – only a thorough washing before placement in the restrooms. The bed linens, due to their high absorbency, are ideal for this recycling process. The only equipment required is a sewing machine and the skilled hands of the tailor, making this initiative highly efficient and sustainable. To maintain health and safety standards, each outlet uses separate bags to carry fresh and soiled wash cloths, preventing cross-contamination. The laundry department uses an 8kg machine dedicated to washing these cloths, ensuring they meet hygiene standards before use.
This initiative significantly reduces textile waste, as no discarded linen goes to waste. Instead, linens are converted into washcloths, wiping cloths, or dusters, completely eliminating textile waste from the resort’s operations.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, remarked, “This initiative aligns with global sustainability standards and practices in the hospitality industry. By reusing towels, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reduces the number of laundry loads, leading to a substantial reduction in water consumption, aligning with the goals of the Sun Siyam Cares programme. This programme emphasizes reducing energy and water use, managing waste, and supporting community development while investing in renewable energy.”
Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join in celebrating this significant step towards sustainability. Through initiatives like these, the resort continues to lead the way in responsible tourism, ensuring that its natural paradise is preserved for future generations.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu
Atmosphere Kanifushi has announced the fourth edition of the ‘Just Veg Festival,’ set to take place from 21st to 26th October 2024. This year’s festival promises a week-long gastronomic adventure with a breathtaking backdrop of sea, sand and sunshine as guests indulge in the culinary brilliance of award-winning Chef Fabrizio Marino.
Known for his flavourful, healthy Italian natural haute cuisine with a strong ethical component, Chef Fabrizio returns from the renowned Ristorante Maggese in the heart of Tuscany to grace the idyllic shores of Kanifushi Island. He makes use of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables to create brightly coloured, artistic dishes that look as appealing, promising an unmissable limited-edition gourmet festival menu.
Atmosphere Kanifushi has pioneered a genuine culture around plant-based gastronomy in the Maldives. JUST VEG restaurant, topping TripAdvisor’s ranking as the first purely vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives, will be the festival’s vibrant epicentre. Guests staying at the private island will have the unique opportunity to savour the finest Italian and Mediterranean cuisine while enjoying breathtaking turquoise lagoon views. This thrilling six-day JUST VEG culinary event is included in the generous Kanifushi Plan™, available to all guests staying at the resort, aligning with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core philosophy, Joy of Giving.
Chef Fabrizio Marino’s culinary creations are a testament to his expertise and innovation. Atmosphere Core’s Director of Wines, Nicolas Laguette, has expertly paired a different wine for each course, enhancing the culinary experience.
Guests can indulge in a carefully curated menu that includes “Happiness”, an appetiser with coconut foam, pumpkin curry puree, fresh apples, broccoli, and tomatoes drizzled with raspberry, mint, and turmeric sauce, paired with the light Martín Codax Cuatro Pasos Rosado. For the main courses, there is “Gnocchi”, delicate potato dumplings with zesty lemon in a rich beurre blanc sauce topped with almonds and liquorice, complemented by the fruit-forward Glenelly Glass Collection Chardonnay, and “Caramelised Aubergine”, featuring oriental-style glazed aubergine and crunchy chickpeas, perfectly paired with Allan Scott Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Finish with “Bee-Side,” a delightful yoghurt and honey ice cream paired with osmotised strawberries and crumble, perfectly complemented by the aromatic White Rabbit Riesling.
“Bringing my culinary creations to the pristine shores of Atmosphere Kanifushi is a true honour,” says Chef Fabrizio. “For several years, I have had the pleasure of working with the dynamic team at JUST VEG restaurant. Welcoming back returning guests is always a joy, and their smiles drive me to strive for excellence each time. I look forward to introducing guests to the incredible variety and richness of vegetarian cuisine.”
“Many guests, not just vegetarians and vegans, are embracing flexitarian diets. At Just Veg, we’ve always been ahead of this trend. It’s an honour to welcome Chef Fabrizio each year for our culinary festival, where along with guest experiences he also leads workshops for our culinary team. Together, we keep the menu exciting for our guests,” says Raman Gomathi, Director of Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi
A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort collaborates with Fann Art Therapie for Unique family experience
The award-winning St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome Fann Art Therapie, a Singapore-based art collective renowned for their captivating string art and mandala creations, to the exquisite property from August 20-23, 2024. Families staying at the resort will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a series of workshops, fostering creativity, bonding, and a deeper connection to calmness, surrounded by the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Throughout a series of workshops, Fann Art Therapie invites guests to immerse themselves into the world of art and expression through string art and mandala creations. The four-day residency will cater to all ages and skill levels and will take place throughout the property. In addition to the workshops, unique creations from Fann Art Therapie will be on display throughout the resort giving guests the opportunity to view the works of art up close and learn from the artists themselves.
Fann Art Therapie was conceived in February 2018 by the founders Zechai Kee and Leow Yee Yng with the purpose of getting people to reconnect with themselves and their relationships. Fan Art Therapie emphasises the process over product and encourages people to express themselves through art. During their workshops at the resort, they aim to provide guests an avenue to destress, disconnect, and discover.
The schedule for the string art workshops is as follows:
- Tuesday, August 20th: An introductory string art workshop for children, inspired by a whale shark, taking place at Vommuli House.
- Wednesday, August 21st: A mandala art workshop for all ages taking place in the Drawing Room. Guests will discover the calmness of string art while exploring the rich cultural symbolism of mandalas.
- Thursday, August 22nd: An advanced manta-ray themed string art workshop to learn specific techniques, taking place in the Drawing Room.
- Friday, August 23rd: Guests staying in one of the resort’s renowned Premium Villas can enjoy exclusive in-villa string art and mandala sessions for a personalised and intimate experience over limited slots.
The partnership with Fann Art Therapie is a testament to The St. Regis Maldives’ commitment to continually providing new and imaginative experiences offering guests memories to last a lifetime while on Vommuli Island. Exquisite and uniquely curated experiences distinctly set apart the resort along with its impeccable service and unmatched world-class amenities.
Sustainable excellence with Green Globe certification across Adaaran Resorts
Adaaran Resorts in the Maldives has achieved a remarkable milestone in sustainable tourism, with all four resorts receiving the prestigious Green Globe Certification. This accolade highlights the resorts’ unwavering dedication to sustainability and their leadership in responsible tourism practices within one of the world’s most pristine marine environments.
The four resorts — Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, and Adaaran Club Rannalhi — have each received certification under the Green Globe Standard 1.7, achieving scores exceeding 86%. This exemplifies their exceptional commitment to sustainability across all operational facets. The four resorts have implemented comprehensive initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. These efforts encompass the eradication of single-use plastics, the establishment of rainwater harvesting systems, and the use of native plant landscaping to preserve local biodiversity and coral restoration projects.
Stasshani Jayawardena, Jt. Deputy Chairperson and Jt. Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings shared her views stating, “In achieving the Green Globe sustainability certification for all our Maldives properties in 2024, we underscore our steadfast commitment to integrating sustainable practices across our operations. The achivement of this tourism-specific sustainability standard for all Maldives properties validates our commitment to sustainability and reinforces our role as a responsible steward of the Maldives’ pristine environment. At Aitken Spence Hotels, we are dedicated to setting a benchmark in sustainable tourism, ensuring our guests enjoy transformative and immerisve experiences while preserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of all the destinations we operate in.”
The Green Globe Certification, globally recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, sets rigorous standards and employs comprehensive assessment criteria to evaluate sustainable performance across economic, social, and environmental dimensions in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Certified properties adhere to high standards of sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation.
Heritance Hotels and Resorts is the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, a part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 17 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman and India, through its diverse collection of brands – Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.
