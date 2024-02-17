Insiders
Oaga Art Resort Appoints New Island Chief and Resort Manager
Oaga Art Resort, a renowned destination for art enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike, has announced the promotion of two key members of its team: Samee Saeed has been appointed Island Chief Katheeb, and Nazim Mohamed, known as Naadhu, has been named Resort Manager.
Samee Saeed, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 18 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as Island Chief Katheeb. Having previously served as Resort Manager at Oaga, Samee possesses a deep understanding of the resort’s operations and brand values. In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing a wide range of projects, from planning and organizing to directing and managing, ensuring they align with the Board of Directors’ vision and contribute to the resort’s continued success. His strategic approach, coupled with strong communication skills, will be instrumental in leading various resort areas and curating experiences that elevate the guest journey.
Nazim Mohamed (Naadhu), with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, takes on the crucial role of Resort Manager. Naadhu has steadily climbed the ranks since his start as a Guest Relations Officer, demonstrating dedication and leadership qualities. His diverse experience, encompassing roles like Front Office Manager at various Maldivian resorts, equips him with an understanding of resort operations and guest service excellence. As Resort Manager, Naadhu will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing, and managing all resort operations, ensuring they deliver the exceptional Oaga guest experience while maximizing profitability and fostering employee engagement.
“We are delighted to promote Samee and Naadhu to these pivotal roles. Both individuals have demonstrated their commitment to Oaga’s values and vision, and we are hopeful that they will make significant contributions to the resort’s success,” stated the Company Directors of Oaga Art Resort.
With Samee and Naadhu at the helm, Oaga Art Resort is poised for continued growth and success. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure that the resort remains a haven for art enthusiasts and discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable Maldivian experience.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Crown and Champa Resorts Appoints Roberts Ejubs as Group Director of Operations
Crown and Champa Resorts, the preeminent hospitality group in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Roberts Ejubs as the Group Director of Operations, effective October 1st, 2023.
Bringing a wealth of international experience spanning the United States, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, Roberts is a seasoned professional with a proven track record in the hospitality industry. Hailing from an Australian background, Roberts’s career journey reflects a steadfast commitment to excellence and a profound passion for hospitality.
With extensive expertise in senior executive corporate roles, Roberts specializes in sales, marketing, revenue, distribution, and resort operations. His distinguished career includes leadership positions with both large global hotel operators and boutique companies, affording him a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.
As Group Director of Operations, Roberts is adept at managing and empowering large, culturally diverse teams. His leadership ethos emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. With a keen focus on managing luxury hotels, resorts, and upscale properties, Roberts is dedicated to exceeding guest expectations at every touchpoint.
“I am thrilled and delighted to partner with CCR in order to further support and develop our Resort Teams, whilst also ensuring all of our valued guests are offered attentive, intuitive, and personalized levels of service at all times,” says Roberts Valdis Ejubs.
Roberts has outlined ambitious goals for Crown and Champa Resorts, including enhancing, driving, and developing a culture of intuitive, personalized service across the resort portfolio. He aims to position CCR as the resort employer of choice in the Maldives, cultivate and mentor local talent, champion the Maldives as the preferred island resort destination globally, foster close working partnerships with all resort stakeholders, and curate unique resort experiences.
The appointment of Roberts Ejubs underscores Crown and Champa Resorts’ unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences and fostering a culture of excellence within the organization. Roberts’s comprehensive expertise in sales, marketing, revenue, distribution, and operations will undoubtedly propel the group to new heights of success in the dynamic hospitality landscape of the Maldives.
About Crown and Champa Resorts: Crown and Champa Resorts is a distinguished collection of luxury hotels and resorts in the Maldives, renowned for its commitment to excellence, unparalleled service, and breathtaking natural beauty. With a diverse portfolio of exquisite 10 resorts and a city hotel ranging between 4 stars and 6 stars plus, Crown and Champa Resorts offers guests an unforgettable island getaway experience infused with warmth, hospitality, and unparalleled luxury.
Six Senses Bolsters Leadership Team in the Maldives with New Appointments
Six Senses has announced the appointments of Harry Tangalos as Commercial Director and Linda Schneegass as Regional Director of Marketing for the Maldives. Together, they will be overseeing Six Senses Laamu, renowned for its secluded luxury and bountiful marine life, as well as the recently opened Six Senses Kanuhura, celebrated for its picture-perfect beach setting.
Harry Tangalos, Commercial Director Maldives
With over 30 years of international experience in the high end hospitality sector and 12 years with the Six Senses family, Harry brings a wealth of expertise and profound brand knowledge to his new role. Previously, Harry headed the commercial team at Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles, worked as regional DOSM for Six Senses properties in Thailand and was part of the pre-opening team at Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia and Six Senses Bhutan.
Harry’s personal passions include being active outdoors, whether hiking, cycling, or any pursuits that bring him closer to the sea. He looks forward to exploring the turquoise waters of the Maldives in greater depth.
Linda Schneegass, Regional Director of Marketing
Joining as Regional Director of Marketing is Linda Schneegass, transferring from Six Senses Ibiza, where she managed marketing communications from the pre-opening phase of the resort in 2021. With previous experience at the award-winning Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary in Thailand and various Ayurveda resorts in India and Sri Lanka, Linda brings with her an in-depth understanding of holistic wellness. She appreciates the restorative potential of a barefoot island life and embraces the rejuvenating power of vitamin ‘sea’.
“We are excited to welcome Harry and Linda to the Six Senses Maldives team,” says Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager. “I am confident their combined expertise will lead to a continued success of both our very distinct properties, while also ensuring growth and further strengthening relationships with our key partners. “
Laura Pagano Elevates Wellness and Creativity at Oaga Art Resort
Laura’s remarkable journey with Oaga Art Resort began long before the resort’s doors swung open to guests. As the Spa Manager, she wielded significant influence in shaping the unique identity of Hoba Spa. Collaborating closely with Hoba Spa’s Consultant and Maldivian Healer, Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba), Laura fused traditional Maldivian healing practices with her own expertise in modern spa therapies. Her dedication to crafting personalized wellness experiences and nurturing her team’s growth has fostered an environment where creativity and innovation flourish, perfectly aligning with Oaga’s philosophy of organic community growth.
Beyond the confines of the spa, Laura’s impact reaches far and wide. When presented with the opportunity to revitalize the resort’s Fiyoh Kids’ Club, she embraced the challenge with her characteristic passion and initiative. Her commitment to creating an engaging and enriching space for children, coupled with her innate ability to connect with people of all ages, made her the ideal candidate to oversee both the Hoba Spa and Fiyoh Kids’ Club in her newly appointed role as SHY Manager.
“Laura epitomizes the spirit of Oaga,” remarked Manal Nashid, Director at Oaga. “Her capacity to engage with guests, inspire her team, and curate transformative wellness experiences is truly exceptional. This promotion not only recognizes her talent but also celebrates her unwavering dedication to our community and her commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of every individual who crosses our threshold.”
With Laura steering the ship, Oaga Art Resort embarks on a new chapter of holistic harmony. Her vision for the SHY department promises to interweave spa therapies, movement practices, and mindful living, creating a tapestry of wellbeing tailored to the diverse needs of guests. Laura’s dedication extends even to the island’s resident feline inhabitants, as she cares for the island cats residing near the spa lobby area.
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a mere 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. Boasting 60 villas with beach and overwater options, five dining venues, and a spa steeped in traditional Maldivian healing practices, Oaga Art Resort offers an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists and craftsmen from the Maldives.
