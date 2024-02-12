Insiders
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives Welcomes Zakwan Ahmed as Director of Sales
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, the five-star luxury resort in North Male’ Atoll, has announced the newest addition to its sales leadership team, Zakwan Ahmed, who joins as the Director of Sales. Zakwan brings with him over fifteen years of extensive experience and expertise in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
As a Director of Sales, Zakwan will play a pivotal role in overseeing sales operations, managing relationships with key partners and travel agencies, negotiating contracts, and collaborating with various teams to ensure successful sales outcomes. Furthermore, he will be working on developing strategies to achieve sales targets for Kuda Villingili. His primary focus will be the German-speaking countries, Europe, and the UK market.
Prior to joining Kuda Villingili Resort, Zakwan held the role of Assistant Director of Sales at THE OZEN COLLECTION, where he not only showcased exceptional leadership but also acted as a brand representative at industry events, trade shows, and sales missions. His extensive experience includes representing various resorts in prominent locations across
Europe, including Berlin, Tyrol, Neuschwanstein, Cannes, and more. Zakwan’s presence at international events allowed him to connect with partners on their home turf, providing valuable insights into market nuances. This firsthand knowledge has been instrumental in developing more effective sales strategies, a skill set he brings to Kuda Villingili Resort.
Commenting on the appointment, Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Maldives, said, “Zakwan will add tremendous value to our leadership team, aligning his expertise with our dedication to providing exceptional experiences to guests. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to elevate our resort to new heights.”
Armed with a positive growth mindset, resilience, and adaptability, Zakwan is well equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of the hospitality sector. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives looks forward to his valuable contributions and is confident that his passion for the industry will further enhance the resort’s reputation for delivering unparalleled experiences.
Ahmed Zahir and Judy Ong, Exemplars of Dedication and Vision in Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru is thrilled to announce the promotions of two of its exemplars of dedication and vision.
In a remarkable testament to dedication, loyalty, and transformative leadership, Ahmed Zahir has ascended from humble beginnings to become the first local General Manager within the Banyan Group, Maldives. His success story is inspirational for the young Maldivians who wish to soar high in the hospitality industry, especially in their own country, dubbed as the ‘sunny side of life’.
His remarkable journey within the Banyan Group commenced in 1995 as a Laundry Supervisor at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. Zahir’s unwavering commitment became evident. Over the years, he assumed pivotal roles including Housekeeping Supervisor, Assistant Housekeeper, Executive Assistant Housekeeper, and Executive Housekeeper, showcasing his versatility and dedication to every aspect of hotel management and operations.
In 2006, Zahir became the Front Office Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, marking a significant step in his career. In 2009, Zahir served as Rooms Division Manager at Angsana Velavaru. His dedication, persistence, and leadership skills were further evident during the InOcean Villa Pre-Opening, and his role as the acting General Manager from 2012 to 2013.
In 2015, his journey continued with roles like Director of Rooms at Banyan Tree Bangkok, and then became the Executive Assistant Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 2016 to 2021. Zahir played a pivotal role in running the daily hotel operations, and assisting the General Manager on various projects.
In 2020, Zahir assumed the role of Acting General Manager at Angsana Velavaru before being promoted to Hotel Manager in 2021. His transformative leadership especially during challenging times set new standards for excellence – a journey that symbolises a commitment to the hospitality industry that culminated in his recent promotion from Hotel Manager to General Manager.
His recent role as Hotel Manager showcased exceptional leadership and strategic vision, bringing about unprecedented achievements, including consecutive years of maximum bonuses and incentives. His influence extends beyond financial success. Under his leadership, Angsana Velavaru earned accolades, including the title of “Best Honeymoon Destination” by Travel Trade Maldives and TripAdvisor’s Readers’ Choice Award – both in 2023. During his tenure, the resort achieved its historical highest associate Satisfaction Index (91.3%) with the lowest associate turnover, fostering a positive and motivated work environment.
Zahir expressed, “Guiding my team through challenges taught me the significance of clear communication, trust, and empowering diverse skills. Leading through organisational change underscored adaptability, vision, and effective communication. Personally, I aimed to cultivate resilience, flexibility, and collaboration. I promoted innovative solutions, maintained open communication, and offered steadfast support.”
He added, “As a leader, I emphasised setting a positive example and embracing adaptability. This personal journey has influenced my leadership style, focusing on adaptability, empathy, and fostering a collaborative culture for positive team results.”
Outside of work, Zahir finds joy in fishing, photography, and watching soccer matches and movies.
Simultaneously, Judy Ong’s commitment and vision shine in her journey from Director of Sales & Marketing to Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. Since her return to the Banyan Group in 2018, Judy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, achieving impressive revenue growth and exceeding targets. Her multifaceted role includes strategic planning, team leadership, and effective sales initiatives. Embracing diversity is one of the visions of the sales and marketing team where Judy ensures fair market share for the resort from the tourist arrivals into Maldives.
In 2021 and 2022, Judy’s achievements included remarkable revenue growth and substantial increases in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and gaining above market share from each key feeder market arrivals. As Senior Director, Judy will continue spearheading strategic planning and revenue generation, underscoring her commitment to cost-effective sales and marketing operations.Outside of work, Judy finds joy in staying active through high intensity training workouts and indulges her passion for travel to nature.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas. As the resort celebrates these exceptional leaders, their journeys stand as a source of inspiration for the Banyan Group and the broader hospitality industry.
Vakkaru Maldives Welcomes New Executive Chef Nishantha Vithanage
Vakkaru Maldives is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nishantha Vithanage as its new Executive Chef. Bringing a wealth of culinary experience and expertise to this leadership role, Chef Nishantha promises to redefine gastronomic journeys throughout the resort.
Chef Nishantha will oversee the culinary operations across all six restaurants at Vakkaru Maldives, offering gourmet à la carte experiences, vibrant buffets, and intimate private dining arrangements. He will also manage the resort’s organic farm, curate the wine cellar, and develop innovative culinary concepts across various guest touchpoints.
Before joining Vakkaru Maldives, Chef Nishantha’s career spanned several prestigious resorts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, including the Hilton Colombo, Huvafen Fushi Maldives, Jumeirah Vittaveli Maldives, One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives, and Ritz Carlton Maldives.
His profound knowledge of menu development, kitchen management, and culinary innovation seamlessly aligns with Vakkaru Maldives’ dedication to surpassing guest expectations. He plans to design exciting new dining experiences, emphasizing the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients and integrating international flavours with a distinct Maldivian twist.
“I am privileged to join the dynamic team at Vakkaru Maldives and uphold the resort’s legacy of culinary excellence,” remarked Chef Nishantha. “I am especially excited about the opportunity to enhance the dining experience at the resort’s six restaurants and explore the possibilities of crafting bespoke culinary experiences for our guests. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create unforgettable food moments for our guests.”
For more information visit vakkarumaldives.com.
Oriana Migliaccio: The Marine Guardian Transforming Conservation in the Maldives
At the heart of Anantara’s commitment to tailored luxury and authentic experiences lies the passionate work of Oriana Migliaccio, a marine biologist whose devotion to oceanic preservation resonates deeply in the sky-blue waters of the Maldives. Oriana, a PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer with a PhD in Life and Biomolecular Sciences, embodies the spirit of discovery and conservation at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, and Naladhu Private Island Maldives.
Raised on the sun-kissed shores of Naples, Italy, Oriana’s early years were steeped in the wonders of the Mediterranean Sea, a rich biodiversity hotspot. She frequently spent winter breaks at the aquarium. “It is this deep love for the marine world that got me interested from an early age in pursuing a career in marine biology,” she reflects. Following her passion, Oriana earned her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Marine Biology in Italy. Her journey then took her to the Maldives for an additional master’s in Tropical Marine Biology, where the allure of tropical environments steered her focus towards specialising in coral reef biology and conservation. This newfound dedication culminated in earning her PhD in the United Kingdom, solidifying her commitment to preserving marine ecosystems.
Oriana’s expertise, honed in the jungles of Borneo as a Conservation Manager and Dive Leader, now flourishes in the Maldives. Her initiatives span coral reef restoration, sea turtle protection, and sustainable practices, all pivotal to the region’s marine ecosystem. A crowning achievement is her creation of the “Reef Hero” PADI specialty, a course designed to educate divers on coral conservation, nurturing a new wave of ocean stewards.
“I created the ‘Reef Hero’ course during my time as a marine biologist and dive instructor in Malaysian Borneo. This course, focusing on coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, was inspired by my diving students’ desire to positively impact the oceans they love exploring. Witnessing the adverse effects of marine issues like debris, over-fishing, pollution, and global warming, this inspired me to create guidelines that can be used by recreational divers to save coral reefs around the world.” – Oriana Migliaccio
In April 2023, Oriana joined Anantara, where her role transcends traditional boundaries, as she immerses guests in a world of marine wonders through various interactive initiatives:
- Marine Talk on Coral Reef & Marine Life: Weekly educational sessions that spotlight the vital role of coral reefs and the importance of responsible diving.
- Discovering Marine Biology for Kids: Fun, interactive lessons that spark young minds’ curiosity about the underwater world.
- Workshop on Repurposing Ghost Nets: Transforming abandoned fishing nets into bracelets, raising awareness about their impact on marine life.
- Marine Biologist Corner: An open forum for guests to engage with Oriana, deepening their understanding of marine conservation.
- Visit the Coral Nursery: Snorkeling adventures to coral nurseries, where guests explore coral species and participate in the resort’s coral restoration efforts.
- Coral Adoption: Encouraging guests to play an active role in coral restoration, either by planting corals or sponsoring a coral rope, and tracking their growth.
“In the Maldives, a country faced with pressing environmental challenges, sustainability and environmental conservation are not just trends. They are a necessity,” Oriana emphasises, outlining the long-term goals for sustainability and marine conservation at Anantara’s Maldives resorts. “The survival of this tropical paradise is intertwined with adopting sustainable practices and reducing the anthropogenic impact on the environment.”
Following the devastating coral bleaching event of 2016, Oriana has been instrumental in Anantara’s HARP initiative (Holistic Approach to Reef Protection), aimed at rehabilitating damaged coral reefs. With over 10,000 corals grown and planted since 2017, the project is on course to double this number, enhancing marine biodiversity. Guests are invited to become coral gardeners, contributing to the project’s success while receiving progress updates on their adopted “baby corals”.
Collaborating with esteemed organisations like the Olive Ridley Project, Manta Trust, and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Program, Oriana’s work includes a photo-ID programme for studying sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks. She invites guests to join as citizen scientists, aiding in data collection during their underwater explorations.
Oriana Migliaccio’s contributions reflect the essence of Anantara’s luxury experience — unique, immersive, and deeply connected to the local environment. Her passion and dedication are not just preserving the ocean’s beauty but also inspiring guests to become active participants in its conservation, ensuring its wonder endures for generations to come.
For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com.
