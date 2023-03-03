Jalboot Marine Services honours internship batch of 2022 in graduation ceremony

Jalboot Marine Services Private Limited has announced the successful completion of the internship batch for 2022.

The six-month internship programme allowed interns to gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge in the marine industry. The interns were assigned to different departments within the company, including Water Transport, Watersport & Diving, and Marina Management.

The ceremony was graced by Charge’d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy Abdulrahman Alshamsi, and the audience consisted of Jalboot’s interns, their parents, and the staff of Jalboot.

The internship programme was designed to provide opportunities for young individuals to learn from industry professionals and work on real-life projects. The programme has been an incredible success, with interns expressing their appreciation for the valuable experience gained during their time with the company.

Jalboot Marine Services Pvt Ltd is committed to supporting the growth and development of young individuals in the marine industry.

“We believe that our internship programme provides an excellent platform for young talents to learn from and contribute to the industry. We have extended permanent job offers to all of our interns, reflecting the success of our internship program and our commitment to nurturing future talent We look forward to welcoming more interns in the future and providing them with opportunities to grow and excel in their careers,” a statement read.

Jalboot Marine Services is a private limited is a subsidiary of Jalboot Holding LLC; Jalboot Holdings LLC, a marine company based in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2017, Jalboot Marine Services Pvt Ltd specializes in delivering high quality, fully integrated marine solutions such as water transport services, Marina Management, Water Sports, Diving and Excursion, design and building of custom boats, watersports, and luxury charters. Despite its young age, Jalboot is a pioneer in marine services in the Maldives where it is successfully serving some of the biggest resort islands in the Maldives.