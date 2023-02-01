Spectacular spring escapes at Soneva

Plan the perfect spring break at Soneva’s award-winning resorts thanks to unforgettable holiday programmes designed to delight and enthral guests of all ages. This April, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand will be hosting celebratory dinners with acclaimed chefs, inspiring events with visiting experts, and a seasonal programme of surprises for Young Sonevians at The Den – one of the largest children’s clubs in Asia.

Among the many seasonal highlights are the much-anticipated island-wide Easter egg hunts, where wooden eggs hidden around each resort can be exchanged for tempting chocolate treats; creative dining journeys and themed feasts for Easter and Songkran; and a fun-packed programme for children – think sustainable arts and crafts, chocolate-making sessions, evening entertainment, inspiring sessions with Oppidan Education, and more.

The ever-changing Soneva Stars calendar will welcome a scintillating line-up, ensuring every stay is unique and utterly unforgettable. Both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani will host culinary residencies from two exceptional British-born chefs this April – Michael Wignall who has helmed several Michelin-starred restaurants and is famed for his technically-accomplished dishes, and head chef of Copenhagen’s Kødbyens Fiskebar Jamie Lee, renowned for presenting a relaxed take on fine dining. Sports enthusiasts can also sign up for tennis sessions with Austrian legend Barbara Schett and workshops with football freestyling sensation Marcel Gurk. Over at Soneva Kiri, the ‘Dane of the Andes’ Kamilla Seidler will be showcasing her signature Latin American culinary flair, while Karan Gokani presents an exclusive Asian menu filled with elevated classics.

Combining barefoot luxury with a welcoming home away from home feel, Soneva’s resorts are renowned for its vast villas that are ideal for families and designed to entertain. With up to nine spacious bedrooms, guests can make the most of private swimming pools and water slides, dedicated spa suites, indoor and outdoor living spaces, nanny accommodation and more.

Whether you’re looking to soak up the island sunshine, enjoy thrilling family adventures or be surprised with rare experiences, Soneva’s resorts present a stay like no other this season. Guests can also make the most of the special Family Offer, featuring complimentary full board dining for under-15s and two hours of free babysitting. This is in addition to Soneva’s luxurious complimentary inclusions, such as its famed chocolate, ice cream, and cheese and charcuterie parlours; outdoor movie screenings; a range of water sports, yoga and meditation sessions; 24/7 Barefoot Guardian butler service; children’s access to The Den; and a host of other irresistible extras that truly reflect Soneva’s signature hospitality.

For more information, visit www.soneva.com/easter-in-the-maldives