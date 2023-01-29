Angsana’s Maldives resort relaunches as Dhawa Ihuru

With a handful of casual-contemporary hotels in China and Japan already under its belt, Dhawa has just branched out to the Maldives by taking over the former Angsana Ihuru. Located in the North Male Atoll — a 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport — Dhawa Ihuru Maldives comprises 45 villas with spruced-up interiors (think quirky artwork and turquoise feature walls). The rebrand coincides with the introduction of a new accommodation category: six Beachfront Rainmist villas each offer 68 square meters of living space and an outdoor “rainmist lounge” where guests can relax on a mesh fabric mat built into a raised deck.

The Banyan Tree Group has also expanded Dhawa Ihuru’s dining and leisure offerings. The Twin Island dine-around concept lets travellers try out the restaurants at sister resort Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, while the Nest, a 24/7 social hub and a staple at all Dhawa properties, allows guests to socialise over refreshments any time of day or night. Barception is a breezy sand-floored spot for local bites and cocktails, while all-day beachfront venue Riveli has been renamed Nook. Through the Nectar delivery service, holidaymakers can order bento takeout boxes loaded with Japanese, Indian, Chinese, Maldivian, and Western food to enjoy anywhere on the island.

Elsewhere around the property, 8lements Spa and Activa — the 24-hour gym and yoga room — have both been retained, alongside the PADI 5-star Gold dive center. Water sports such as windsurfing, wakeboarding, and kayaking are complemented by private tailor-made excursions aboard the Kahan’bu catamaran: options include exploring the snorkel sites along the house reef or romantic dining experiences on uninhabited isles.

A quintet of all-inclusive packages at Dhawa Ihuru cater to different types of holidaymakers from gourmet travellers and wellness aficionados to marine adventurers and young families. The new All-inclusive Island Getaway offer delivers savings of 25 percent on best available rates when booking a minimum of four nights, with complimentary return speedboat transfers.