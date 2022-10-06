Dusit Thani Maldives recognised by South Asian Travel Awards 2022

At a glittering gala dinner on 30 September 2022, representatives from Dusit Thani Maldives were delighted to celebrate the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2022 and receive the Gold Award for Nishan Senevirathe Best CSR Programme and the Gold Award for Leading Family Resort.

SATA has been recognising the best of South Asia’s hospitality and travel industry since 2016. The prestigious annual event – hosted this year at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi in the Maldives – honours stellar organisations and individuals in a range of categories. Eligible candidates can be nominated in up to three categories, and the winners are selected in two phases: 40% via online votes from the public and 60% by hotel presentation.

The team from Dusit Thani Maldives was honoured to be awarded gold in two categories that reflect Dusit’s core value of care: CSR and family. Attending the gala on behalf of the whole staff were General Manager Jacques Leizerovici and Marketing and Communications Manager Iryna Okopova.

Leizerovici said, “We are delighted to accept these awards, which are a testament to the dedication and the hard work of the entire team. We value the recognition for our commitment to sustainability as we continue to create unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.”

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – the Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – Dusit Thani Maldives is just 35 minutes by seaplane from the capital city, Malé, or a 25-minute domestic flight and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Airport.

Surrounded by a house reef full of marine life, the resort’s luxurious over-water villas and residences await guests seeking island adventure, fine dining, and relaxation. Devarana Spa offers elevated treatment rooms among the coconut trees, and full-service amenities ensure every whim is catered to.