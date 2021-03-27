Hard Rock Hotel, SAii Lagoon Maldives crowned Best Luxury Beachfront Resorts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

CROSSROADS Maldives’ award-winning resorts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, have won The Best Luxury Beachfront Resorts in Maldives award at the renowned Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating, and promoting organisation, focusing on the best and most luxurious goods and services all over the world. The selection process evaluates more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries.

CROSSROADS Maldives, Maldives first world-class, multi-island leisure destination of resorts and dining to leisure, fashion, and entertainment opened in late 2019 and features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families, and groups of fun-seeking friends.

Each room, suite, and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand.

The 178 rooms, suites, and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.