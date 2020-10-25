Centara Ras Fushi unveils special offers ahead of Nov reopening

The wait is over! Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is ready to welcome you from November 1!

To celebrate the reopening, Centara Ras Fushi is offering exclusive packages for bookings made directly from the resort’s website before October 31, with full flexibility, so that guests can modify or cancel their bookings at any time.

Additional surprises to celebrate the resort’s reopening include:

A bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival

Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)

Book an Ocean Front Beach Villa and get a complimentary room upgrade to Deluxe Water Villa

Centara Ras Fushi has implemented the group-wide Centara Complete Care Programme.

Centara Complete Care is a 12-point action plan covering social distancing, health, hygiene and enhanced sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive training, accreditation and monitoring.

Central to Centara’s efforts to ensure a safe holiday experience are international accreditation and endorsements that ensure the quality and rationale behind the new measures – with a cleanliness reassurance programme managed by Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies.

The process and operations are overseen in partnership with Swiss international firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

Centara has also created new dedicated Hygiene Manager positions across the group. The Hygiene Managers are appointed to monitor, record and implement all changes.

Centara Ras Fushi has been diligently working on creating a new set of thorough operating practices and guidelines to help mitigate the risks to its guests, as well as team members. Guidelines and protocols have been developed in accordance with guidance from the Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) and tourism ministry.

Among the rigorous changes is the elimination of self-service buffets at the restaurants; instead, a la carte dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as social distancing of 1.5 metres between tables are implemented.

Other measures include increased cleaning and disinfection schedule for fitness equipment, increased spacing between sun loungers, and increased frequency in sanitisation of all public areas, including new hand-wash stations located throughout the resort.

Centara Ras Fushi’s team members have undergone special Covid-19 training and will always wear accredited face masks, while temperature checks are done daily for the team. Regular and frequent hand sanitisation will be mandatory for all guests and team members.

Within the villas, guests will be provided with hand sanitiser upon arrival. Guests must wear a face mask while outside of the room or in enclosed spaces where physical distancing is not possible.

The resort’s health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including Covid-19 and covers everything from hand-washing hygiene, cleaning product specifications to guest rooms and common area cleaning.

Health and hygiene procedures have been re-calibrated to support new travel norms and provide complete reassurance and confidence to guests as the world starts to travel again post Covid-19.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives is an adults-only resort, with no one under the age of 12 years accommodated on the island. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the resort has 140 villas. Flexibility in dining plans is provided with the choice of half-board plus or all-inclusive programmes.