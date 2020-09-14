International News Travel

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on September 15

13 views September 14, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow “exceptional categories” of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The kingdom will scrap all travel restrictions on air, land and sea transport for citizens on Jan. 1, 2021, it said.

In March, the kingdom suspended international flights to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Exceptional categories include public and military sector employees, diplomats and their families, those working for public or non-profit private sector jobs abroad, businessmen, patients who need treatment abroad, those studying abroad as well as people with humanitarian cases, and sports teams.

GCC citizens and non-Saudi residents with valid residency, or visitors’ visas will be allowed to enter the kingdom as of Sept. 15 conditional on proving they are COVID-19 negative.

The kingdom introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities.

The Kingdom has recorded 325,651 COVID-19 cases and 4,268 deaths.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

The St. Regis Maldives reopens Oct 1 with elevated hygiene standards, new dining experiences
Work smartly from paradise at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
Air France-KLM’s future in doubt without cost cuts – Dutch minister
Boeing executives defend safety decisions on 737 MAX development
ByteDance drops TikTok’s U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle: sources

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House