Singapore to allow New Zealand, Brunei visitors in first border easing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore on Friday said it would reopen its borders to visitors from New Zealand and Brunei from next month, in the city-state’s first steps towards resuming leisure travel since it sealed its borders to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

The city-state, which currently only allows official and business travel to selected countries, also said it would allow students to travel for study overseas if distance-learning was not available.

The measures would take effect on Sept. 1, with various restrictions, the health ministry said.

Singapore sealed its borders in March and subsequently went into a two-month lockdown as mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories emerged.

Those lockdown measures were lifted in June and the travel and tourism hub – facing its worst recession in history – has been taking steps to slowly resume business and stimulate the economy.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

