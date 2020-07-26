Amilla Maldives’ new cafe nourishes body, mind, soul

A brand-new dining venue has been created at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, aimed at feeding guests’ souls.

Whatever the definition of that means to guests, they will be able to find something to delight and nourish them, from immunity-boosting juices to classic comfort food like slow-cooked chicken broth.

The Amilla islanders created Chill’d alongside many other exciting new projects while the resort was temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The resort officially reopens in October but private stay guests arriving from this month onwards can have a sneak preview.

Chill’d is — as the name suggests — a laid-back and breezy affair by the main pool. The pavilion is open on three sides so guests can admire the tropical views in practically every direction. Guests can kick back and relax at Chill’d while digging their toes into the traditional Maldivian sand floor or take their order with them to enjoy metres away on the beach.

The menu has been carefully crafted to nourish guests’ bodies, minds and souls, as well as to showcase some highlights of Amilla’s pioneering Wellness Your Way (WYW) concept.

The WYW initiative is aimed at ensuring every guest, no matter what their dietary preference or ‘eating lifestyle’ is, will be able to easily find an abundance of cuisine and drinks they can enjoy. From low carb to vegan, guests will always be able to find a huge variety of options at Amilla to suit their preferences, whatever they may be.

The café also champions Amilla’s Homegrow@Amilla and Homemade@Amilla programmes, which strive to grow and create the freshest of ingredients right there on the island.

Popular comfort food has not been overlooked either — and free daily ice cream is available for everyone between the hours of 2-4pm every single day.

One of the most unique and distinctive elements of the menu is an extremely extensive array of fresh juices, smoothies, homemade sodas and kombucha.

They include delicious ingredients that not only taste fantastic but also help support guests’ dietary and wellness goals, such as immunity-boosting juices or low carb pick-me-ups. The ‘Kombucha and More’ range of homemade sodas provide a probiotic boost, such as fresh ginger and lemon peel Earl Grey kombucha, or living lemonade, which is lacto-fermented with whey produced from the island’s homemade yoghurt.

Highlights of the cuisine include delicious vegetarian summer rolls, trio of maki and a vast array of ‘Sandwiches Your Way’, made on Amilla’s homemade low carb bread, sourdough, vegan flaxseed roll, rye bread, pitta or traditional fluffy white sandwich bread.

The ‘Salads Your Way’ are equally enticing. Guests can choose between a huge array of vegetables including crunchy, fresh greens grown on the island such as mizuna, purslane, kulha fila greens and topped with delicious ingredients such as avocado, halloumi and smoked salmon.

For Amilla, the definition of contemporary luxury hospitality has to include catering to the wellness and dietary demands of today’s guests.

The islanders have now created an even more sustainable and healthy addition for the island, guided by their ethos of conscious luxury, bespoke service and playful experiences.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

For more information, please email stay@amilla.mv.