Marriott expands off-peak pricing, to add bonus elite-night credits

Marriott International has announced several sweeping updates to its Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme, from pricing changes, to elite night credits, to perks for its top-tier members.

Expanded off-peak pricing

Marriott has made some temporary updates to its redemption rates. Approximately 5,500 open Marriott Bonvoy hotels are offering off-peak pricing only for award bookings made until June 30.

Travellers interested in booking stays at off-peak pricing must complete those stays before July 31, 2020.

The golf course at St. Regis Bahia Beach (Photo courtesy of the resort)

According to Marriott, some participating category seven and eight properties are included on this list — meaning that they will be entirely off-peak for stays booked by June 30 for travel through July 31.

Suspension of peak rates

During the stay period when the booking window is open, no hotel participating in Marriott Bonvoy will be priced at peak levels, according to the chain. That means even category eight hotels will effectively be capped at no more than 85,000 points through the end of July — as long as you book by June 30.

Given the widespread nature of these new offers, it’s worth checking your existing Marriott award stays to see if the same room is available for fewer points. And if you have any Points Advance reservations for which you haven’t actually redeemed points, now could be a good time to see if the rate has dropped from the one you initially booked.

Extra elite-night credits and perks

Marriott also announced some positive changes for Bonvoy elite members.

Marriott says it will deposit Elite Night Credits into members’ accounts amounting to 50 per cent of the nights required for the status they earned in 2019.

For Marriott Bonvoy credit cardholders, these additional ENCs are on top of the ones awarded from eligible Marriott Bonvoy credit cards you may already hold — which as of earlier this year, allowed personal and business cardholders to earn up to 30 nights.

According to the chain, members will see the added credits in their accounts in late July. Here’s the breakdown:

Even though Marriott has extended elite statuses through February 2022, these boosts could help push you toward a higher tier. So, if you hit Titanium elite through this boost you could earn sweet perks like Five Suite Night Awards or a free night award, worth up to 40,000 points.

Note that this could also help with your progress toward Marriott Lifetime Elite status — both with the number of nights and an additional year of higher status.

Finally, Ambassador Elites who earned status in 2019 and reach 100 ENCs this year will be able to share Platinum Elite status with a friend, family member, or loved one.

