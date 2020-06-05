Thailand plans to provide domestic tourism stimulus from July

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will draw up a stimulus plan for domestic tourism to be rolled out for four months starting in July, a senior official said on Thursday, as the country seeks to revive a sector hit badly by the global impacts of the coronavirus.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will submit a plan to the Ministry of Finance for a package that will boost domestic tourism by next week, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in a statement.

The plan will offer perks encouraging travel for some 1.2 million medical personnel and health volunteers, he said, adding that offers would also be extended to the general public.

Spending by foreign tourists accounted for 11.4% of the country’s gross domestic product last year, while domestic tourism made up 6%.

Reporting and photo: Reuters