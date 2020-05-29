Surf’s up! Five of the best breaks in Maldives

Aside from the white sandy beaches and brightly coloured reefs, the spectacular Maldivian islands and atolls provide some of the best surf breaks on the planet.

From the crowd-packed, but perfect breaks of the northern and Male atolls to the off-the-beaten-track, fast-forming, clean barrels of the southern atolls, here are some of the best surfing spots in the Maldives.

Chickens

North Male Atoll’s most northern break, this wave holds swell size from 3ft to well over 10ft. The left-hander was named after the wild chickens that roam the island it breaks off.

Ying Yang

The most consistent wave in Laamu atoll, working best under strong southeastern swell when thick barrels and a powerful inside section can be punishing. For luxury travellers who also like to ride waves, this surf spot breaks off of the stunning Six Senses Laamu.

Jailbreaks

Located right opposite the public jail on the island of Himafushi, Jailbreaks, also known as Prison Point, features a reasonably fast, perfect right-hand wave that begins slowly and builds in size and speed as it goes.

Five Islands/ Gani Point

Another right-hander, protected from the south-southwest winds. A hollow wave that that breaks hard on a shallow inside reef and better surfed at mid-high tide. This is the wave that handles the biggest swells at all tides.

The LUX* Break

LUX* North Male Atoll’s best-kept secret is its very own seasonal summer wave: The LUX* Break. Located a mere five-minute jet ski ride away from the resort, it offers the ideal conditions for beginners — it has gentle swells that range between one and two metres.