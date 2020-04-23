Lily Beach Maldives remains open, offers special guest relocation rates

Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives remains open! The award-winning resort is accepting guests relocating from other resorts that are closing due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lily Beach’s doors are open to accommodate guests transferring from hotels that have temporarily ceased operations, playing its part in the community by providing a comfortable, safe and secure environment to stay.

For guests relocating from other hotels, Lily Beach will continue to provide its warm hospitality with the highest standards of hygiene. Social distancing and other guidance issued by the local authorities will also be strictly followed.

“Our highest priority is the health, safety and security of our guests, associates, and friends and partners in the industry. Our hearts are with all those affected by these unprecedented situation, and our heartfelt appreciation to all the ‘heroes’ out there. We are in this together and this too will pass,” an announcement read.

The resort is offering special relocation rates. Interested hotels and guests can contact the resort’s reservations department via reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com or on +960 779 7233.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include two excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this, the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs. Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, tourist arrivals saw a year-over-year decline of 22.8 per cent in the first 10 days of March. Officials say the number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives could drop by half in 2020.

All international airlines have suspended scheduled operations to the Maldives, as the island nation enforced a blanket suspension of on-arrival visa in late March in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before the visa suspension, the Maldives had closed its borders to arrivals from some of the worst-hit countries, including mainland China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Spain, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Visitors from three regions of Germany (Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg), two regions of France (Île-de-France and Grand Est) and two regions of South Korea were also banned from entering the country.

All direct flights to and from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran were also cancelled.

Cruise ships and foreign yachts were also banned from docking at any of the country’s ports.

With arrival numbers falling and the visa suspension in effect, several resorts across the Maldives had been closed.