Experience aromatic coffee cuisine at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has brewed up an imaginative menu of coffee-infused dishes with the launch of its latest global culinary initiative: Coffee Cuisine, a dash of barista magic.

The brand, which has been roasting its own premium coffees for more than 50 years, has taken its blending expertise to new aromatic heights. Mövenpick is conjuring up culinary creations that are literally ‘full of beans’, available at select Mövenpick restaurants worldwide starting in March.

“Our Coffee Cuisine menu celebrates the best of Mövenpick’s famous culinary expertise. Our Mövenpick experts bring together our premium coffee, favoured by connoisseurs globally, with classic dishes prepared by our team of talented chefs, and then a little ‘abracadabra’ is added into the mix, courtesy of our master barista,” Jochen Krautheim, Brand Manager at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

From smoked salmon tartare imbued with fragrant coffee oil and tuna poke enlivened with caramel and an indulgent avocado coffee cream, to an espresso-enhanced aromatic beef mignon, every dish has an ingenious touch of coffee sparkle, thanks to the expertise of Mövenpick’s Chief Barista Kevin Mohler.

“Mövenpick’s superior blends are served daily in hotels and resorts globally, and they can now be experienced like never before. Whether guests are coffee aficionados or not, they will be surprised at how subtle espresso-inspired oils, creams, rubs, emulsions and cold brews transform even the most traditional dishes,” Kevin Mohler, Chief Barista at Mövenpick Fine Foods, said.

Mövenpick and great coffee are synonymous. The brand’s classic ‘Der Himmlische’ (the heavenly’) blend is made from 100% Arabica beans and has a perfectly balanced, rich flavour with a full-bodied aroma, and has been a household name for over five decades.

Today, an extensive range of blends and roasts are available to purchase as beans, grounds or coffee capsules. Guests at Mövenpick restaurants around the world can enjoy the variety in the form of a cappuccino, espresso, latte, or any coffee beverage they choose.

The exciting new Coffee Cuisine menu uses several Mövenpick coffee varieties as exceptional flavour-enhancing ingredients in delectable dishes, including:

Smoked salmon tartare: with coffee oil and a mini baked potato

Fresh spring rolls: with scampi, vegetables and cold-brew espresso dressing

Salmon sashimi: with flamed-off coffee beans and blackberry soy sauce

Tuna poke: with avocado coffee cream, sweet potato cakes and sprout salad

Lamb loin: with coffee and herb rub, chili new potatoes, tarragon mustard and salad

Duo of beef: beef mignon with espresso, celery and edelweiss purée

Spring cassoulet: chicken, cappuccino emulsion, couscous, Meaux mustard and vegetables

Small puff-pastry slice ‘opéra’ style: puff pastry, Mövenpick Ice Cream Espresso Croquant and espresso

The barista magic has reached the Maldives too, as guests of Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives can now indulge into the coffee infusion at the resort’s Bodumas restaurant.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For reservations, please email: Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com, contact the direct reservations line: +960 400 9010, +960 400 9009, or mobile/WhatsApp: +960 7300880, +960 7300881, +960 7300882.