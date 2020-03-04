JOALI Maldives unveils exclusive luxury seaplane for guest transfers

JOALI Maldives has unveiled a private luxury seaplane for its guest transfers.

The DHC-6 Twin Otter has been overhauled, custom-painted with JOALI’s branding and outfitted with custom interiors.

JOALI’s new seaplane is operated by Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), world’s largest and the Maldives’ main seaplane operator.

On Sunday, JOALI and TMA jointly held a ribbon cutting ceremony at TMA’s seaplane terminal at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport to signify the official launch of the exclusive seaplane.

“We at TMA are delighted to have been chosen to provide the transfer service to JOALI Maldives, yet another stunning island destination and look forward to a successful partnership in the years to come,” a statement issued by TMA read.

JOALI Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

JOALI Maldives celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.