Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland

This Easter, Villa Nautica invites travellers to slow down and celebrate the season in the Maldives with an island escape shaped by sunshine, sea air, and meaningful time together. Available as part of Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, making it easier to turn the holiday into a true reset by the water.

Just a short journey from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica is designed for effortless island living. Guests can settle into beachfront and overwater villas, spend their days moving between lagoon swims and golden-hour strolls, and let the pace naturally soften. Easter here is less about rushing from one plan to the next and more about being present, sharing long breakfasts, finding quiet moments in the shade, and enjoying evenings that glow over the ocean.

For those wanting to make the season feel extra special, Villa Nautica’s Easter experience lends itself beautifully to private dining. From intimate dinners by the shoreline to ocean-facing settings that feel made for celebration, the resort offers the kind of moments that turn a holiday into a memory, thoughtful, personal, and unhurried.

Wellness is also part of the Easter rhythm. Guests can embrace spa time as a simple ritual of slowing down, with restorative treatments that help reset the pace of everyday life. Whether it is a quiet afternoon dedicated to recovery or a calm pause between beach and sunset, the island’s focus on wellbeing complements the spirit of the season.

Families are equally at home at Villa Nautica, with younger guests welcomed into Easter holiday fun through Wavy Navy Kids Club. Seasonal activities bring a playful energy to the week, giving children their own island adventures while parents take time to unwind and enjoy the ease of being together.

The Easter Offer includes up to 25% off accommodation when booking direct at Villa Nautica. The offer is supported by direct booking advantages designed to keep planning simple, so guests can focus on the holiday itself.